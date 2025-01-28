Kia Syros first-drive review: Brave new SUV seeks to shatter segment barriers

Are all sub-four-meter SUVs looking the same to you? Is the populated segment confusing and every model part of a larger crowd? And do you feel the premium elements are lacking here? Well, say hello to the Kia Syros , a sub-four-meter model that doesn't really know it is a sub-four-meter model. And doesn't seem to care either.

Syros wants to inspire Sonet. Syros wants to impress Seltos. And in the process, the latest from Kia seeks to muscle past the near-endless options in

In what is perhaps the biggest gamble from Kia India yet, the Syros enters a segment of its own and is positioned between Kia's own Sonet and Seltos SUVs. But does it really manage to offer the best of both these models? And just how much will its unconventional body form and styling connect with potential buyers? We test drove the Syros recently in an earnest bid to hunt for answers to the basic questions - what is it and just why should or shouldn't you consider it over the more ‘conventional’ options.

Here is the first-drive review of the all-new Kia Syros SUV:

Kia Syros: Exterior design language

At the world premiere of Kia Syros, the SUV invited vastly different opinions from people at large. Some called it a WagonR on steroids. Many said it was a toned-down Defender. Still others said it was a miniature EV9. No one was entirely off the mark. And yet, the Syros is a unique proposition with a design that will continue to divide opinions for at least some time.

Kia Syros is available in eight exterior colour options. There is, however, no dual-tone shade. There is no matte finish either. Not yet anyway.

A tall-boy design is its over-arching highlight from the outside and while it somehow manages to measure in at less than four meters, it still sports a fair bit of flair and has a very unique road presence.

Kia Syros has a ground clearance of around 190 mm which is fairly high even if not the best in the sub-four-meter SUV space. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)

The face? Yes, this face right here is where perspectives will likely vary big time. A digital Tiger face and skid plate with silver matte finish are polar opposites of one another with the former adding a bit of minimalism while the later adding muscular appeal. The assimilation, however, is done fairly well and adding those very modern ‘Ice Cube’ LED headlamps and vertical DRL lines on either side completes a face that has no similarity to any other model in the segment.

The vertical DRLs on the face of Kia Syros double up as turn indicators and parking lights as well. Look closer here and one can see the front ADAS camera as well. Overall, there is one ADAS radar, one ADAS camera, four side sensors and four cams for 360-degree surround view.

Over at the side, the large windows, flush door handles, roof rails and side door garnish are evident but still noticed only once the boxy visual trait of the Syros is fully comprehended. The rear-quarter window too is fairly large.

While the wheel arches may not be large, the 17-inch alloys on this top variant lends a fair bit of sporty character to the side visual profile of Kia Syros.

The Syros stands on 17-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels but that's reserved for the variants at the top - HTX and HTX+(O). Other variants have to make do with 16-inch crystal-cut alloys (HTK+, HTX, HTK (O) diesel) or 15-inch steel wheels with full cover (HTK and HTK (O)).

The rear of the Syros is very geometric with almost straight-cut lines completing the look. The L-shaped brake lamps outline the glass while there is an integrated roof spoiler with a brake light at the top. The same skid plate found at the front makes its way to the back as well.

LED lights are reserved for the mid and top variants of Kia Syros. The lower variants will have to make do with halogen lights. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)

Kia Syros: Cabin highlights

If the exterior design language of Syros is more than likely to divide opinions, it is its cabin that will unite views. And unite views in admiration. Here is the most spacious sub-four-meter SUV that anyone can buy in the country at present.

Syros has the same length as all other sub-four-meter SUV models. A wheelbase of 2,550 mm is longer than that of many rivals but not segment leading. It is also not the tallest or widest. And yet, it has acres of space for rear-seat passengers who have been given more attention than any manufacturer in this segment has ever given before. Reclining and sliding rear seats? Check. Backseat ventilation from below? Check. Rear window shades? Check, check and check.

While a narrow parcel tray allows the rear seats to be reclined, it is the depth of the boot space in the Syros that is particularly impressive - 390 to 465 litres. Get rid of this parcel tray and several bags can be mounted one on top of another. The split-folding rear seats will open up more space as well. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)

The legroom, kneeroom and feet space is phenomenally generous while under-thigh support and headroom is fairly good as well. Two headrests are placed on the rear seats but three adults here will feel the squeeze on long drives, despite the comparitively wide profile of the model. Additional features here include dedicated AC vents, two Type C ports, storage space behind the front seats and a foldout armrest.

The HTX and HTX+(0) variants of Syros get dual-tone leatherette seats in grey (in pic). The lower and mid variants get semi-leatherette and leatherette seats, respectively, and in black or blue shades.

At the front too, Kia has typically gone a mile and a half to arm the Syros with a plethora of features. A 30-inch screen setup is comprised by a 12.3-inch main display, a 12.3-inch digital driver display and 5.4-inch screen section in the middle to control air-conditioning functions. The display is crystal clear - including the feed from the 360-degree camera, and responsive to touch. There is some glare but not enough to be a dealbreaker at all. As for the driver display, puts out a large number of information while also supporting feed from Outside Rear View Mirrors or ORVM cams on either side.

Notice that tiny little QR code on the left corner of the dashboard inside Syros? Scan it for details on all the recycled materials that have gone into making the cabin materials inside the model. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)

The dashboard itself is stretched horizontally and is pretty sporty to look at. Additionally, there are four upholstery choices for the seats and this depends again on the variant in focus.

The center console inside the Syros comprises of physical buttons for air-conditioning and infotainment functions while there are two cupholders just behind the gearbox that can be adjusted for size.

Kia Syros gets both touchscreen controls and physical buttons for air-conditioning. And apart from the wireless charging pad, there are two Type C charging points and a 12V socket at the front as well.

Syros also gets the option of a two-way dashcam, wireless phone charging, panoramic sunroof (electric sunroof in mid variants), 60-colour ambient lighting, eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and front seat ventilation.

Kia Syros: Driving dynamics

The petrol motor with DCT on the Syros helps it flaunt a claimed mileage of 17.68 kmpl. The manual gearbox versions offer a claimed mileage of 18.20 kmpl. The diesel engine offers anywhere between 17.65 kmpl and 20 kmpl (claimed). (Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)

The Syros comes with a plethora of engine and transmission choices. And yes, it will also come in an all-electric avatar - under consideration at present. For those who may still prefer a diesel unit in a small package, there's a 1.5-litre CRDi VGT unit paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic torque converter. There is 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque for the taking.

Our test unit, however, has a 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor under its hood and came with the tried and tested seven-speed DCT unit. There's a six-speed manual stick here too.

On the move, the Syros is fairly agile and complete with 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque, is one of the more spirited performer among sub-four-meter SUVs. And that's not just numbers on paper because in the real world, it has a sporty drive flavour with tripe-digit speeds coming up quite fast. While one would mostly rely on the ‘Eco’ or 'Normal' drive modes for daily runs, the 'Sports' mode only goes on to further the excitement.

Syros gets three drive modes as well as three terrain modes - Snow, Mud and Sand. So while it may be driven mostly on tarmac, Kia is underlining its ability to tackle a variety of road surfaces as well. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)

The ride quality and control over NVH levels are fairly good as well and even when negotiating bumpy roads - or stop-go traffic, the Syros keeps itself relatively calm and composed. The DCT is typically fun but the engine does begin to resist a bit in pedal-to-metal situations. For most parts though, it goes about managing your drive commands well.

Syros gets six airbags across variants. What is also standard are Tyre-Pressure Monitoring System, ABS with EBD, Hill-start Assist Control, Front and Rear Parking sensors and Brakeforce Assist System, among others. (Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)

The Syros is also equipped with Level 2 ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance System with 16 features. We, however, could only test the Lane Keep Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control, both of which worked on point.

Kia Syros: Verdict

The Syros is a unique, standout product and there's reason why Kia is betting big on it. Will it eat into Sonet's market share? Likely because many of the features are standard across variants. The safety list is comprehensive as well and the feature list is overflowing.

The Syros has a polarising body shape and that's where it may lose points with potential buyers. Or gain. But even at price points higher than Sonet and other sub-four-meter SUVs, it does make very good sense to those seeking something extra, something different from the pack.

