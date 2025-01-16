Hyundai Creta EV drive review: K-Pop blockbuster now sings electric song

Hyundai Creta has easily been one of the most significant launches in India and the SUV's phenomenal success over the past decade has helped it find as many as 1.1 million homes here. For a company that now wants to have a larger say in electric car segment, selecting Creta as an EV was but an obvious choice. But just because Creta petrol and diesel-engine-powered models have fared well may not guarantee instant stardom. Nepotism at work?

Hyundai as a brand and Creta as a model have both found acceptance from a large audience in the country. And it is true that both factors will help Creta EV's path. But battery-powered mobility can be an entirely different ballgame, one that Creta EV will have to play on its own. Does it step out to hit big?

We test drove the Hyundai Creta EV in Chennai recently and through the course of our journey of exactly 147 kilometres, came out with clear observations. What, why and how?

Here's our first-drive review of Hyundai Creta EV:

Hyundai Creta EV: Exterior Design

Creta EV borrows several style elements from its engine counterpart but a closed grill and the charging flap on the face specifically distinguish it. The gaps around the flap, though, could have been minimised for a cleaner appearance.

While Ioniq 5 and Kona EVs have been standalone products, Creta EV is obviously the electric version of Creta SUV and looks the part too. The same light signature, the same silhouette, the same alloy size and the same L-shaped connected LED tail lights. And while that's mostly fine because the fourth-generation Creta launched in January of 2024 is still quite fresh and has been well received.

So what's different on the EV? Differences are in the details - the Creta EV gets pixelated-pattern grille and an updated bumper with active air flaps which open to allow efficient cooling and a charging flap on the center of the grille.

On the side, the Creta EV gets blacked-out roof pillar and ORVMs, aero alloys and low rolling-resistance tyres to enhance range. At the back, Creta EV gets a slightly different rear bumper.

It is hard to distinguish Creta EV from Creta when viewed from the back. Except of course for the small Electric badge and this EV-exclusive Blue colour.

The all-electric Creta is being offered in 10 exterior body colour options which includes both gloss and matte finish, as well as an EV-exclusive Oceanic Blue shade.

Hyundai Creta EV: Space and Comfort

Creta EV continues to benefit from a very airy cabin. But the light colours, although elevating the premium appeal, would be difficult to maintain.

Creta EV has the same exterior dimensions has that of Creta and this translates to the same amount of space in the five-seater SUV. For those familiar with the Creta over past several years, it means a fairly spacious cabin with ample amount of legroom, kneeroom and headroom. Backseat passengers also get very generous under-thigh support. The seats have a fairly decent level of cushioning too.

Three adults seated next to each other on the rear seats of Creta EV would be fairly comfortable although the SUV is still best for two at the back.

Hyundai Creta EV: Features

Much like Creta, Creta EV also gets a dual-tone black and white cabin theme, and a curvilinear dual-screen setup. The steering, however, is clearly inspired from the Ioniq 5 and features four dots which reads ‘H’ in Morse code.

It is a Hyundai. It is an EV. So obviously Creta EV is packed to the absolute brim with features galore. Apart from all the comfort and convenience features, the SUV also gets Level 2 ADAS functions.

The floating-type center console provides additional storage space near the feet and more under the central armrest, a section that gets cooling function as well. The glovebox too gets cooling function and is fairly large for storing small items.

While both front seats get ventilation and can be adjusted electronically, only the driver seat gets memory function. Interestingly, the front seats get 'Creta EV' branding spread vertically down through the middle and all seats inside are made from recyclable materials.

Wireless charging pad was always a given although the charge speed (tested on both iPhone 16 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22) was quite slow - 5% in an hour. For quicker charging, one can always make use of either the Type C points or the 12v socket.

A look at the center console inside Creta EV which has a dial for the drive modes, auto hold button, button for electronic parking brake, two cupholders and seat ventilation controls.

The Type C points are also placed at the back of the central console, just under the rear AC vents. The Creta EV gets fully automatic climate control and a very unique driver-only AC mode for solo drives where range is priority.

At the back, the Creta EV gets rear window curtains and foldout trays for laptops/tablets, complete with cup-holders as well. The best part about the rear seats, however, is a power socket that can enables Vehicle-to-Load function to power a wide variety of consumer electronics' items.

From laptops to toasters, juicers and more, Creta EV lets owners power home devices on the go. Two main questions though are at what cost to the drive range and how many places in India needs power on the move?

The other feature highlights of note inside the Creta EV are Bose sound system, panoramic sunroof, voice commands, key card entry and a unique on-screen payment system which lets you pay for charging through the main infotainment unit.

Hyundai Creta EV: Drive and Range

On the move, Creta EV has generous amount of power - and spirit - to offer a planted drive for most parts. And an excitable drive when in need of a rush.

The drive of the Creta EV, obviously, is like nothing like that of its petrol or diesel engine-powered twins. What's on offer?

Two battery pack options have been made available in a single motor setup on the Creta EV. The smaller battery pack is a 42 kWh unit with a claimed range of 390 kms while the larger battery pack is a 51.4 kWh unit with a claimed range of 473 kms.

Creta EV is likely to be perfect for daily commutes but even with the bigger battery pack, long highway journeys will need additional charge brakes.

Now these aren't exactly the biggest battery packs in the market or segment but Hyundai may have wanted to keep an eye on affordability too. In that sense, a real-world range of around 350 kms per charge may not be too bad.

During the course of our drive, we kept the AC on for most parts and had the Creta EV on idle for 45 minutes too. After 147 kms - all on highway and in Normal drive mode, the range left was 200 kms and battery charge remaining was at 47%. This, frankly, is quite respectable for daily commutes and occasional highway runs even if not a big bragging point for the vehicle.

A high ground clearance and claims that it can wade through shallow waters without taking damage means that Creta EV may be ready and raring for Indian potholes and monsoons.

Where the Creta EV does shine its brightest though is in how stable it is on the move. Hyundai has done a great job in allowing Creta EV to offer a planted drive with a comfortable suspension setup, high ground clearance and aggressive drive when required, firing from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.9 seconds. Triple-digit speeds in Sport mode comes up fairly quickly and the ride handling is quite decent as well.

Hyundai Creta EV: Verdict

It may not look radically new but Creta EV is a confident foray into the world of relatively affordable electric cars. Affordable at least by Hyundai India's faring here so far.

Hyundai Creta EV is a well-balanced product that is looking to draw in an informed group of mass-market buyers into the world of electric mobility. While the buyer may be a car owner already, this particular model will also potentially bring in more people to the Hyundai fold.

The biggest strengths of Creta EV is the familiar design language, a feature-packed cabin, comfortable interiors and a decent drive trait. The battery packs may not be the best in the business - in terms of range, but Hyundai is more than likely to get a firm foothold in India's EV market, a foothold it could not have expected from far more premium products like Ioniq 5 and even Kona.

