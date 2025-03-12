Hero Xoom 125 ride review: Of stylish looks and sportier performance

Hero MotoCorp is determined to show that the age of engine-powered scooters hasn't been confined to the annals of history. In fact, the world's largest two-wheeler maker is signalling ICE (internal combustion engine) scooters are thriving. And to back this claim, the Hero Xoom 125 was launched at the Auto Expo held in Delhi in January. In a world that is being taken over by battery-powered, feature-laden options, the Xoom 125 is looking at stamping its dominance as a viable - and enviable - city-commuter option. Does it? Can it?

The 2025 Hero Xoom 125 positions itself as a more stylish-looking scooter while also underlining its claim to be the quickest in its segment. In ways more than one, the company seems to have pinned its focus on these two factors. And it makes sense in many ways.

The Xoom 125 is available in two variants - VX and ZX, and the four colour options depend on which variant of the scooter is selected. But regardless of the hues, it is the design of the model that is likely to corner a fair share of attention. The overall profile is quite sharp and aggressive, helped largely by the angular side panels and the LED headlight design. The scooter is equipped with projector headlights which are flanked on either side by DRLs. In a first, the Xoom 125 also gets sequential turn indicators on the front and at the rear.

The front profile of Hero Xoom 125 is easily one of the most striking in its segment.

One of the biggest bragging points for the Xoom 125 is that it gets 14-inch alloy wheels which helps it with a ground clearance of 164 mm. The rear tyres in particular have a profile of 120 mm.

The ground clearance of 164 mm on the Xoom 125 is one of the best in the segment.

Hero also seems to have worked on the comfort and convenience factors and the Xoom 125 offers a fairly large seating area over the 17 litres of storage space, split grab rails, first-in-segment illuminated start/stop switch and front glove box with phone-charging option.

The under-seat storage space on the Xoom 125 is large enough to gobble plenty of things including a half-face helmet

The LCD screen is par for the course and the all-digital display supports Bluetooth connectivity, call/SMS alert function and turn-by-turn navigation. It obviously is nowhere as flashy as screens on many electric scooters but then again, in its direct field of competition, does suffice as a practical unit.

Seen here is the LCD screen mounted on the Hero Xoom 125.

Hero Xoom 125 on the move

The Xoom 125 has the same engine as the Destini 125 from the Hero mothership. And up against the TVS Ntorq, it is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase while being two kilos heavier. That said, the claim of going from 0 to 60 kmph in 7.6 seconds is a fairly confident show of intent.

On the move, the 9.8 bhp and 10.4 Nm of torque on offer is palpable. The Xoom 125 can be quick, real quick and the response to throttle twists is both quick and generous. But beyond the sprint runs, the Xoom shines brighter still in terms of how stable the ride quality is. The wide tyre profile plays a big role in allowing the scooter to remain planted regardless of riding styles and even when negotiating winding curves. The riding ergonomics are fairly good as well while braking responsibilities are tasked to disc at the front and drum at the rear.

The Xoom 125 has a fuel-tank capacity of five litres and a claimed mileage of up to 55 kmpl.

On the flipside though, the suspension is a bit too stiff for my liking and while it may be done to compliment the sportier ride trait, it can feel a bit too prickly on less-than-perfect roads. Thankfully, the ride quality is good and while vibrations at near triple-digit speeds is palpable, the Xoom 125 handles itself well for the most parts.

Hero Xoom 125: To buy or not?

The Xoom 125 easily slides in as a very compelling option in the 125cc scooter category. It would have taken a giant like Hero MotoCorp to take the fight to the Ntorq camp and the Xoom 125 is a solid manifestation of a determined approach to dominate the segment. The latest from Hero then is not just a bold show of intent, it is a confident statement.

