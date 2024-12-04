Greencore tyre puncture repair kit review: The saviour on long road trips?

While Indian roads continue to remain unpredictable, tyre technology has come a long way to make our drives safer and more reliable. With tyres capable of withstanding more wear and tear, you now see carmakers opting to drop the spare wheel completely in favour of a puncture repair kit on a new vehicle. However, if you are looking for something similar for your existing car, Greencore Electronics has introduced its puncture repair kit to bring the same amount of convenience. We spent some time with it to understand if this should be an essential part of your vehicle going forward.

Greencore Puncture Repair Kit: What Is It?

The puncture repair kit essentially comes with flexible rubber patches and a bonding solution that can mend holes and seal inner tubes. The company claims the entire process takes about 10 minutes to repair the tyre and get you going for another 200 km. The kit is fairly simple with a tyre inflator and the puncture sealant. It also comes with a storage pouch that makes it very stored in the boot of your vehicle.

The sealant takes about 10 minutes to fill and once done, you need to drive the car for about 5-10 km to ensure all sides are covered within the tyre

Greencore Puncture Repair Kit: How does it work?

The puncture repair kit needs quick assembly with the tyre inflator hose connecting with the sealant bottle. The inflator has a lock mechanism to place the sealant bottle on top, which is well-integrated. Once you have the hosepipes connected, you need to connect the tyre inflator to the car’s 12-volt power outlet. The wire is long enough to cover all four sides, which makes it fairly easy to use.

With the socket in place and the hose connected to the tyre valve, start the vehicle and let the inflator push the sealant and air into the tyre. The process takes about 10 minutes, after which you need to shut the inflator to prevent it from heating up. Greencore says the puncture repair kit is good for tyre sizes up to 19 inches and can repair punctures up to 6 mm. The brand says to inflate the tyre up to 26 psi and then drive the vehicle around for 10 minutes at speeds up to 50 kmph. This allows the sealant to move inside the tyre and seal all potential punctures for good.

Once you have driven the car for about 10 minutes, stop the vehicle and check the tyre pressure once again. You can use only the inflator this time and run the inflator if the tyre pressure is low. If the tyre pressure is higher than the OEM suggested psi, you can easily deflate the same.

Given its limitations for tyre sizes, the inflator is good for passenger vehicles, especially hatchback and midsize cars. The puncture repair kit will not work for bigger SUVs, which have larger tyres and run a higher psi.

The Greencore puncture repair kit is a handy addition but if you are looking for just a tyre inflator, we suggest you opt for a portable unit with an in-built battery

Greencore Puncture Repair Kit Review: Should you buy one?

Priced at ₹2,989 on Amazon (at the time of filing this report), the kit is decently priced and is an expensive purchase considering how quick and convenient it gets when stranded with a flat tyre. Do remember that the tyre sealant bottle is good for one tyre at a time and you will have to purchase another bottle once you’ve utilised it. It currently costs about ₹1,062 but has a shelf life of five years. Greencore recommends replacing the sealant post-expiry to ensure effectiveness.

If you have tubeless tyres and are looking for just an inflator, we suggest looking at options with an in-built battery. These are more compact to carry and versatile considering you can inflate two-wheelers, bicycles and more. Meanwhile, this kit is restricted to usage on a passenger car. That being said, the Greencore puncture repair kit works best for emergencies and it would be handy to have one if you are looking forward to a road trip, especially in areas where road conditions seem dicey.

