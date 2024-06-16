Greencore car vacuum cleaner cum tyre inflator review: Does it really worth?

It's really important for a car owner to keep the interior of the car clean, as he or she spends most of the time inside the cabin. Hence, it is not only about cleaning the exterior of the vehicle but the interior as well. Many vehicle owners often take their vehicles for cleaning to local shops, fuel stations etc. However, while those deep cleaning processes are fine once in a while, regular vacuuming can ensure the car's interior remains free of larger dust particles and day-to-day dirt. This vacuum cleaning can be done easily with car vacuum cleaners, which are available in the market, both online and offline.

In order to make car vacuum cleaners more effective and interesting, several companies have started offering these devices with the utility of tyre inflators. Recently, we got our hands on the Greencore car vacuum cleaner cum tyre inflator and here is our review of it.

Greencore car vacuum cleaner cum tyre inflator: Design and build

Greencore car vacuum cleaner cum tyre inflator comes in a black and yellow contrasting paint and it is built of plastic. However, despite being built of plastic, the device seems sturdy thanks to the tough build quality. There is a filter, which the manufacturer claims is washable and reusable, which is visible through the semi-transparent front panel. The back of the device holds an analogue display for the tyre inflator, which shows the air pressure level.

The car vacuum cleaner cum tyre inflator comes with a single toggler switch, which can be toggled at the front to start the vacuum cleaner and back to start the tyre inflator. The device also comes with an LED light, for which, there is a dedicated button.

The device has a pretty long power cable, which measures nearly four meters in length, allowing the user to clean even the car's boot space easily. Also, this lengthy cable allows the user to refill all the vehicle tyres easily. The device doesn't have any battery, which means it can run only when the 12V harer is plugged into the in-car DC 12V socket and the vehicle's power is on.

For the tyre inflator, the device uses the same 12V charger and comes with an adapter with nozzles at both ends, with one for fitting into the air inflator and another for the tyre's air valve. However, the adapter for the air inflator is too short, measuring about one foot only, which means the device needs to be positioned right beside the tyre when it is being used to fill the air.

Greencore car vacuum cleaner cum tyre inflator: Performance

This device is primarily a car vacuum cleaner that also acts as a tyre inflator. The car vacuum cleaner works pretty well. The main device comes with an adapter, multiple-sized nozzles and a brush as well, which helps the user to reach the nook and cranny of the interior. The company claims it comes with a 120-watt motor, which is capable of cleaning the wet and dry dirt. We didn't try cleaning the wet dirt, but while trying to clean the dry dirt from the floor mats, seats and dashboard, the result was pretty good. One thing we found while cleaning the interior of the car using the device, the vacuum cleaner was heating up pretty fast.

Coming to the tyre inflator functionality of the device, we inflated a 12-inch tubeless tyre of an electric scooter from flat to 24 psi. It was a bit long a device took to inflate the tyre. While a standard air inflator at a fuel station takes around 40-60 seconds to fully inflate the same tyre, the Greencore device took about three minutes to do the same. Clearly, the timing will be significantly longer for a car tyre, which is larger and wider in size and requires about 35 psi air pressure.

Greencore car vacuum cleaner cum tyre inflator: Verdict

The Greencore car vacuum cleaner is a useful device promising both the functionality of the vacuum cleaning and air inflator. While vacuum cleaning can be done easily anywhere using the car's power through the 12V socket, tyre inflating is a bit of a challenging task if you are in a hurry. But, in case of emergency at a location, where the inflator is not available, and you can spare some time, this can act as a lifesaver. However, at a sticker price of nearly ₹4,000, the device is costlier than its peers with the same functionalities available in the market, which come priced at around ₹2,500.

