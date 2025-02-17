BYD Sealion 7 first-drive review: Smooth operator or performance beast? Or Both

Right, so lets talk about the BYD Sealion 7 , the company’s newest offering for the Indian shores. And most importantly, the most premium offering for the Indian market. A flagship. But premium vehicles do come with heavy names right? Like X3 or Q5 or Wrangler , Defender and so and so forth. But Sealion? Why name a car after an animal that's fat and unattractive?

Now, I'm no Sir David Attenborough, but even I can see the parallels here. BYD India first brought in the Seal, a sleek and low to the ground sedan, like a, well, a seal. Graceful, efficient, and probably a bit nippy in the water. Then you have this, the Sealion 7. It's bigger, chunkier, a bit more of a bruiser, like its namesake. You wouldn't want to get in a fight with one, and you probably wouldn't want to get in a fight with this either, especially if you're driving some other SUV, especially an internal combustion engine SUV.

Some would say that the Sealion 7 is nothing but a raised up Seal. But here's the thing, just like in the wild, there are some key differences. The Seal is all about speed and agility, while the Sealion 7 is more about space and comfort. It's the difference between a Sports car and a family car, really. One's for tearing up the track, the other's for taking the kids to school.

But don't let the size fool you, the Sealion 7 is still an EV, which means it's got that instant torque that'll pin you to your seat if you're not careful. Quite literally. So, it might be bigger than the Seal, but it's not exactly a lumbering oaf. It's more like a sea lion – big, yes, but still capable of surprising speed and agility when it needs to be.

BYD Sealion 7: Exterior highlights

So where do we start? Exterior design? Maybe because that is what elicits the initial beam of interest. And being a premium offering, it has to grab attention no matter what. So does it grab eyeballs as it should. The simple answer to that is YES.

The BYD Sealion 7 incorporates the company’s ‘Ocean series design’ language. This answers why the name Sealion. Now the main characteristics of this particular design language of the Chinese vehicle maker include “Bold contours, aggressive silhouettes and blazing colors" in their own words. Basically what it means is that taking inspiration from ocean creatures, the Ocean Series design language brings in fluid and streamline design. Sounds cool right?

The BYD Sealion 7 incorporates the company's Ocean Series design language

Well it looks cool as well. Many would argue that the BYD Sealion 7 is essentially a Seal on steroids. And you are right. To some extent atleast. You see, the Sealion 7 is based on the same platform as the Seal, hence many of the parts are being shared between the two. But it's all underneath the skin.

On the outside, while the Sealion 7 and the Seal have many similar looking parts, similar looking being the key phrase here, BYD designers have tried to give the Sealion 7 its distinct identity. Think of it as how you would differentiate between a Seal and a Sealion - same same but different.

Just like the animal world, both the vehicles have minor differences, for at least the parts that look the same. The double U headlights for example. While the Seal had air vents at the extreme end of its headlights, in the Sealion 7, there are no air vents as a part of the headlight. This means that the SUV gets a distinct DRL design as compared to the Seal. While the rear too might look very similar, they are different. The lighting elements in the Sealion 7’s running through waterdrop taillight’ setup are different to that of the Seal.

While these minutely different parts may confuse some between the two EVs, what will not be is the shape and presence of these vehicles. Of course one is a sedan and the other is a SUV. But there’s more to that.

While both the headlights and the tail lights of the Sealion 7 look similar to the Seal, both the models get distinct detailing to set them apart

While the Seal, being a performance sedan, looks athletic. The Sealion 7 on the other hand with its massive size and proportions too looks athletic and smart. And all this without trying to go overboard with shouty character lines or any other elements. Upfront, for example, it gets a gigantic looking front bumper that gets neat creases but also gives out that it's an EV with blanked out design. While the rear gets this chunky design with a busy rear end. It gets two rear spoilers, on the roof and the other on the boot lid. The bumper meanwhile, gets an aggressive design with a chunky cladding to give it a butch yet performance oriented appeal.

But what about the side profile? Does it look like any other SUV? Boxy? NO. It does not. It’s not boxy by any means. Rather it gets a very athletic looking side profile.It's athletic, yes, but in a more understated way. Think Olympic swimmer, not bodybuilder. And that coupe-like roofline? Clever. It gives the Sealion 7 a sleek silhouette, reminiscent of the smooth shape of its namesake – a proper sea lion. For many, it would immediately take you to the design of the Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe. So is it a copy? I would rather say, it's inspired by the Porsche. Why so? Because the BYD Sealion 7 does not just blindly copy the design of the Porsche, rather takes the best bits and combines them in a unique style.

While the side profile is mostly clean, the long continuous character line starting from the front door ending at the rear door just above the flared wheel arches and the subtle curves and contours try to add visual interest and definition to the SUV’s side profile. To further give it a premium touch and also to improve aerodynamics, BYD has fitted the Sealion 7 with flush door handles. And yes the Sealion 7 sits on 20 inch diamond cut alloy wheels, which with their simple yet elegant design complement the SUV’s proportions a lot.

The side profile of the BYD Sealion 7 is mostly clean with a strong character line flowing along the the doors.

But is it too shouty? No, again. BYD hasn’t gone overboard with the design, which is a welcome change. Being an arguably large vehicle measuring at 4,830 mm long, 1,925 mm wide and 1,620 mm tall,the sides are clean, uncluttered, but there's a subtle bit of sculpting going on. A long character line, some gentle curves… it's enough to add interest without being fussy. And those flush door handles? A nice touch, and they probably help with aerodynamics too. Because, you know, every little helps. Finally, those 20-inch diamond-cut alloys. Simple, elegant, and they suit the car's proportions well. So, first impressions? Not bad. It's big, but it's not ugly. But what about the cabin? Is it sporty too? Uncomfortable? Well, let's find out.

BYD Sealion 7: Cabin highlights

Let's not forget, the BYD Sealion 7 is the flagship for the brand. No matter how the exterior looks, people would want utmost comfort when they sit in. And the good news is, BYD has thought this through. While the exterior is all sporty, as I don’t know a performance SUV should be, the cabin depicts the other side of the Sealion 7 - premium. Flagship.

Right, let's climb inside the Sealion 7. First impressions? Surprisingly… nice. It's clean, it's premium-ish, and it feels well put together. They've used plenty of soft-touch materials on the dash and doors, which gives it a decidedly upmarket feel. The seats, upholstered in Nappa leather, are comfortable and supportive – crucial for those long motorway slogs. Electric adjustment for both front seats, with the driver getting extra lumbar support, and ventilation for both – all the usual bells and whistles.

The cabin of the BYD Sealion 7 feels premium and has a clean design, making it less cluttery

The centerpiece of the whole shebang is that massive 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen. It's sharp, responsive, and controls pretty much everything – navigation, media, climate… the lot. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both there, which is good, but the interface itself is still very BYD-centric. So, if you're new to the brand, expect a bit of a learning curve. Physical buttons are kept to a minimum, which, depending on your perspective, is either modern or a bit of a faff.

One slightly unnerving feature is the driver monitoring system. It uses an infrared camera to watch your eyes and face, looking for signs of tiredness or distraction. If it thinks you're nodding off, it'll give you a nudge. A bit like having your mother-in-law in the back seat, only less judgmental.

Other highlights up front include a crystal gear selector – very bling – and buttons for things like drive mode and the defogger. Plenty of storage too, including under the armrest and center console. And, get this, height-adjustable cupholders. Because, you know, priorities.

But the real party piece is in the back. Space is… generous. That long wheelbase – 2.93 meters, if you're taking notes – means legroom is plentiful, both front and rear. The rear seats even get a five step reclining function, which is a nice touch for long journeys. Headroom is generally good, even with the panoramic glass roof, although taller passengers might feel atad squeezed.

The BYD Sealion 7 gets a sizable boot measured at 500 litres. It also gets a 58 litre frunk

So, overall? The Sealion 7's interior is a decent effort. Modern tech, spaciousness, and practicality are all present and accounted for. Build quality seems solid, the tech is impressive, and the space is well-utilised. It's not quite Bentley levels of luxury, but it's certainly a step up from your average mass market vehicle.

Right, so the exterior is as sporty as it can get for a SUV. The cabin is as premium and high tech as you would expect from a mass market premium product. But how does it drive? Sporty like Lamborghini or Premium like Rolls Royce? And being an EV, how long can I go before I can start playing Sudoku while my Sealion 7 gets charged?

BYD Sealion 7: Drive credentials

While the BYD Sealion 7 is a premium flagship product from the carmaker in India, they are marketing it as a performance e-SUV. Which means spirited driving, high speeds, quick acceleration and what not. But let's not forget it's an EV, which means it's heavy. And heavy is not usually associated with quick or fast or agile. So is the BYD Sealion 7 dull? The simple answer to that is - NO.

First let's get the facts out of the way. We were driving the Performance variant of the e-SUV, which means all-wheel drive and a frankly bonkers 523 bhp and 690 Nm of torque. That’s enough to tow a small country. Or at least a caravan. There's also a "Premium" version, which is rear-wheel drive and has a more sensible 308 bhp and 380 Nm. BYD says it'll do 0-100 kmph in a slightly less frantic 6.7 secs, but still respectable, amount of time. It also has a slightly longer claimed range – something to do with not having to power two motors, I imagine.

While the BYD Sealion 7's cabin is generally quite, the ride quality is a bit on the stiffer side.

The Performance variant comes with a claimed 0-100 kmph time of 4.5 seconds, and, to be honest, it feels about that quick. That’s quicker than some sports cars, except this is a big electric SUV. So naturally, the first question is: Does it feel that quick? And the answer is—yes, absolutely.

Stamp on the accelerator in Sport mode, and this thing shifts like a startled badger. Or, you know, a startled sea lion. Even in Normal and Eco modes, it’s not exactly sluggish. If you need to make a quick getaway from a traffic light or overtake a truck lumbering along at 30-40 kmph, the Sealion 7 will do it with ease and probably make you question why everything isn’t this fast.

Handling is surprisingly decent for an SUV of this size. The steering is light in Convenience mode, making parking in tight spaces almost effortless. Flick it into Sport mode, and the steering gains some weight, giving you a bit more confidence at higher speeds. It’s stable, it’s composed, but here’s the kicker—the steering could use more feel. It’s precise, but not exactly engaging. If you’re the type who enjoys wringing a car through a set of twisty mountain roads, you might find yourself wishing for just a little more feedback.

And then we get to the suspension. Upfront it gets a double wishbone setup, while at the rear it makes do with multi-link suspension setup. On smooth roads, it’s fine. Comfortable, even. But the moment you hit a rough patch, you’ll feel it. The setup leans towards the firmer side, meaning every little bump and ripple in the road makes its presence known, particularly for rear passengers. Oddly enough, despite this stiffness, the Sealion 7 manages to exhibit body roll when you throw it into a corner. It’s not disastrous, but it’s there, and it creates a slightly odd contrast—firm on straights, yet a bit wobbly when you least expect it.

Now being an EV it is filled with tech too. The Sealion 7 comes packed with advanced driver assistance tech, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and automatic emergency braking. That’s all well and good, but the real star (or villain) is the Driver Monitoring System. It keeps an eye on you like an overzealous teacher, making sure you’re paying attention. Sounds great for safety, except it sometimes gets a bit too enthusiastic. At one point, I reached over to adjust the AC temperature—something that can only be done via the touchscreen—and was immediately bombarded with flashing warnings and shrill alerts telling me to keep my eyes on the road. Convenient? Not exactly.

BYD Sealion 7: Verdict

The BYD Sealion 7 presents a bit of a conundrum. It's fast, especially the Performance version, boasting 523 bhp and all-wheel drive. The interior is a genuinely nice place to be, with premium-feel materials, a massive rotating touchscreen, and ample space. It certainly has that flagship feel, at least inside. And on smooth roads, the electric powertrain is whisper-quiet and refined.

However, the Sealion 7 has its issues. The suspension is undeniably firm, bordering on harsh. It's a strange setup – stiff on the straights, yet it rolls noticeably in the corners.Astrange andunsetting combination.And then there's the Driver Monitoring System, which is so sensitive thatitbelieves youareabout to crash if you'rebraveenoughto look at the infotainment screen. It's frustrating, to say the least. And although thetechnology ismostly impressive, some of it, suchasthe touchscreen-only based controls,issimplyaddingunwanted complications.

So, thetakeaway? The BYD Sealion 7 is anintriguing electric SUV. It'sfast,smooth (in the main), andfeature-loaded.Therefinementofthe quiet cabin andseamless power deliverymakeitidealfor long-distancedrives. But thestiff suspension,pronounced body roll, andhypersensitive driverassists aremajordisappointments. If you'reafter ahigh-end electric SUV in the high-endcategory andvalue performance and atech-heavy cabin, the Sealion 7'sacontenderworthlooking at. Just beawarethat you might havetolearn tolive with itsfoibles.

