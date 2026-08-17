Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS review: More performance, more technology

The Bajaj Pulsar has been one of the most recognisable names in Indian motorcycling for decades. However, as the competition evolved and some Pulsar models went without major updates for longer periods, the brand needed a new direction. That led to the N range, which began with the N250 and F250. While the 250 twins brought a new platform and design language, they did not quite make the impact Bajaj would have hoped for.

The N160, however, turned out to be a different story. It found a sweet spot among younger buyers, offering sharp styling, usable performance and everyday practicality. Now, Bajaj wants to build on that success with two new versions, the Pulsar N160 S and N160 SS.

The existing N160 will continue to be sold alongside these new versions, so the question is what exactly Bajaj has changed and whether these updates make the new N160 a substantially better motorcycle.

The motorcycle will be offered in three colour schemes.

What's new with the engine?

Unlike some manufacturers that simply add a 4-valve head to an existing engine, Bajaj has made more significant mechanical changes to the N160's powertrain.

The motorcycle now has a 164.5 cc unit instead of a 164.9 cc engine. The internals have been heavily revised, including changes to the bore and stroke, along with the addition of an oil cooler and a 4-valve head. The engine now produces 18.5 PS at 9,500 rpm and 14.4 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm.

The 4-valve setup allows the engine to breathe better, particularly as the revs climb, and that is something that can be felt from the saddle. The engine revs cleanly towards the redline and continues to deliver power without feeling strained. It is smooth for the most part, with very little vibration through the motorcycle.

Despite the cubic capacity being very close, the four valve version comes with some heavy revisions to the engine.

However, as the revs rise, the rear-view mirrors start vibrating, which makes them difficult to use effectively. It is not a deal-breaker, but it is one of the few areas where the engine's refinement could be better.

The biggest highlight, however, is the engine's tractability. It will pull from speeds as low as 20 kmph in fifth gear, which is impressive for a motorcycle in this segment. The Crawl feature does help here, but the underlying flexibility of the engine deserves credit as well. In everyday riding, there is no need to constantly work the gearbox to keep the engine in its sweet spot. Simply roll on the throttle and the motorcycle builds speed smoothly.

The gearbox remains a 5-speed unit and is one of the highlights of the motorcycle. The shifts are slick and the clutch action is light. Whether it is a clutchless upshift or a rev-matched downshift, the gearbox responds cleanly. The clutch and gearbox combination is among the best in this segment.

The handlebar has been updated to provide a more comfortable riding triangle. It now sits 39 mm higher and 19 mm closer to the rider.

Bajaj has also added an electronic throttle body, effectively bringing ride-by-wire technology to the N160. The throttle response is smooth and progressive rather than jerky, while fuelling feels well calibrated. Throttle inputs are translated almost instantly into forward movement.

The electronic throttle also enables multiple riding modes. There are four modes: Rain, Road, Sport and Off-road. Road and Sport are the ones that make the biggest difference during normal riding, with a noticeable change in how the motorcycle responds to throttle inputs.

There is also a Tour mode, although this only changes the display theme rather than the way the motorcycle rides.

Riding position

When I first rode the N250 and F250, I found the F250 surprisingly more comfortable of the two. Its raised clip-on handlebars created a more relaxed riding position, while the N250 felt more committed.

The earlier N160, despite using a single-piece handlebar, also had a relatively committed riding position. That worked well for a more sporty character, but the reality is that most N160 owners will use the motorcycle primarily for commuting.

Bajaj says customer feedback played a role in the changes made to the new versions. The handlebar is now 39 mm higher and 19 mm closer to the rider. The seat has also been reprofiled, although the seat height remains unchanged.

The result is a considerably more relaxed riding position. The rider sits more upright; there is less weight on the wrists and the motorcycle feels better suited to daily city riding. It is a small change on paper, but a significant one in everyday use.

Brakes

On the Brooklyn Black variant, the alloy is finished in red colour and it looks really nice.

The braking hardware has also been upgraded. The front brake now uses a 300 mm disc, compared with the 280 mm unit on the 2-valve version. The rear continues to use a 230 mm disc.

The braking performance is strong. There is good initial bite, the lever offers a reassuring feel and feedback is predictable. Bajaj has also done a good job with the ABS calibration. It remains unobtrusive during normal riding and only becomes noticeably intrusive under very hard braking.

For a motorcycle of this size and performance, the braking setup feels more than adequate.

Suspension

The front suspension has received a hardware upgrade as well. The new N160 gets thicker 37 mm front forks, compared with the 33 mm units on the 2-valve version. The rear monoshock remains unchanged.

The front end is slightly on the stiffer side, but it never becomes uncomfortable. The rear suspension feels comparatively softer, creating a good balance between ride comfort and control.

Since the introduction of the 250 twins, Bajaj's suspension tuning has become one of the stronger aspects of its motorcycles, and that progress is evident here too. The N160 handles broken city roads without feeling excessively harsh, while the suspension remains composed when the pace increases and the corners get faster.

It strikes a good balance between everyday comfort and weekend fun.

Features

The new TFT cluster looks nice but is very laggy which ruins the experience.

One of the biggest changes comes in the form of equipment. The new N160 gets a 5-inch TFT display, which is a notable addition for a motorcycle in this segment.

The screen looks good and displays a lot of information. There is Bluetooth connectivity and Google Maps navigation, similar to what is offered on motorcycles such as the Royal Enfield Himalayan.

However, the software experience needs work.

The biggest problem is the lag. There is a noticeable delay in some of the information displayed on the screen. For instance, after shifting gears, the display can continue showing the previous rev information instead of updating immediately.

It may sound like a small issue, but it quickly becomes irritating when riding. After a point, I simply stopped looking at the display. Until the software is improved, the older and simpler digital cluster would arguably be easier to live with.

Bajaj has also added switchable traction control. Whether a traction control system is essential on a 160 cc motorcycle is debatable, but having an additional safety net is certainly not a bad thing. The hope, of course, is that the system never needs to intervene.

The motorcycle also gets adjustable levers and a Type-C charging port, both of which are genuinely useful additions for everyday riding. Finally, a small but noteworthy upgrade is that the rear tyre is now a radial unit.

Verdict

The front fascia of the N160 SS is identical and it looks striking and modern.

The new Pulsar N160 S and N160 SS are much more than cosmetic updates to the existing motorcycle. Bajaj has made meaningful changes to the engine, added a 4-valve head, introduced ride-by-wire technology and riding modes, upgraded the front brakes and forks, and made the riding position significantly more comfortable.

More importantly, these changes work together rather than simply adding a longer equipment list. The engine is smooth, tractable and eager to rev, while the suspension and brakes give the motorcycle a level of confidence that makes it enjoyable both in the city and on a winding road.

The revised ergonomics are perhaps just as important as the mechanical changes. The N160 now feels better suited to the kind of riding most owners will actually do, without losing the sporty character that made the motorcycle appealing in the first place.

There is still room for improvement. The TFT looks impressive, but the software lag takes away from what should be one of the motorcycle's biggest highlights. The mirrors also become difficult to use once the engine is pushed higher into the rev range.

But these shortcomings do not overshadow the larger picture. The new N160 feels like a more complete motorcycle than before. It retains the practicality that made the original N160 successful while adding more performance, technology and comfort.

For buyers looking for a 160 cc motorcycle that can handle the daily commute without feeling boring, while still offering enough performance to have some fun with, the new Pulsar N160 makes a compelling case. It may not reinvent the segment, but Bajaj has addressed many of the areas that mattered and turned the N160 into a significantly more rounded package.

First Published Date: