Axor x Altor Apex Smart Helmet Review: Smart Features, But Not Quite Seamless

The Axor Helmets x Altor Apex Smart Bluetooth helmet attempts to simplify the riding experience by integrating connectivity features directly into a full-face helmet. Priced at ₹7,910, it sits notably above the standard Apex, which retails at around ₹5,000, and that price gap is where expectations naturally rise.

At first glance, the helmet doesn’t stray far from the familiar Apex design. You get an ABS shell, along with ISI, DOT and ECE 22.06 certifications, which ensures it meets current safety benchmarks. The visor is scratch and UV-resistant, and the inclusion of a D-ring buckle adds to the safety quotient. Ventilation is handled by a mouth vent and dual top vents, and overall comfort is in line with what you would expect from this segment. That said, at around 1500 grams, it does feel slightly on the heavier side, especially once you start using it over longer rides.

The Smart Swipe panel on the left side enables gesture-based controls

The key differentiator, of course, is the integrated smart system. The Altor Smart Swipe panel allows you to control calls and music with a swipe gesture, while also enabling access to voice assistants like Google Assistant or Siri. There’s also turn-by-turn audio navigation through Google Maps, which works through built-in speakers, eliminating the need for external communication devices. On paper, it’s a clean and clutter-free solution.

In practice, however, the experience is a bit mixed. The swipe functionality, while intuitive in theory, tends to be inconsistent. Locating the touch-sensitive area with gloves on can be tricky, and the gesture itself doesn’t always register accurately. A slightly more pronounced or raised panel would have made a noticeable difference here. Additionally, during usage, there were instances where the music would pause briefly and then resume, which interrupts the otherwise seamless experience the helmet aims to deliver.

Because the helmet is based on the Apex, there is a fair amount of wind noise and it is on the heavier side.

Battery life is rated at 12 to 14 hours, which is sufficient for most day-long rides and doesn’t demand frequent charging. Moreover, you can always top it up using a power bank or a power outlet when you are taking a break to have lunch or tea. Charging is done through magnetic pins, so you don't have to plug in anything.

Overall, the Axor x Altor Apex Smart Bluetooth helmet brings an interesting proposition to the table by integrating smart features into a familiar and certified package. It reduces the need for aftermarket intercom systems and keeps things visually clean. However, the execution of its core feature, the swipe interface, still needs refinement. At its price point, it feels like a promising concept that hasn’t been fully perfected yet, making it more appealing to early adopters than to those seeking a completely polished experience. If you are someone in the market who rides solo and doesn't want to get an intercom then this helmet is worth checking out for you.

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