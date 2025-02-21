Aprilia Tuono 457 first ride review: The RS gets more versatile

The Aprilia RS 457 impressed us with its styling and performance. It stands for Aprilia’s capabilities of building a world-class bike in India and it’s safe to say that the full-faired bike has set benchmarks in many ways. Now, whenever there has been a new Aprilia RS model globally, it has been followed up with a naked streetfighter called the Tuono. It’s no different for India, which now gets the Tuono 457 raring to hit the streets. Packing the same underpinnings as the RS, is the Tuono 457 the Aprilia that masses were waiting for? We head out to Bengaluru to find out.

The Tuono Legacy

The Tuono name dates back to 2002 with the first iteration based on the RSV Mille. Over the years, the Italian brand has evolved the Tuono nameplate into a V4-powered streetfighter based on the RSV4, followed by the Tuono 660 and globally, even the Tuono 125. In India, the Tuono name is now accessible to the masses as a new street-naked based on the RS 457 and it is Aprilia’s most affordable motorcycle in the country yet.

Aprilia Tuono 457: Differences over the RS 457?

The Tuono 457 shares the same underpinnings as the RS 457 but drops the fairing and other bits to give the bike a different identity. The Tuono has traditionally been a ‘street-naked’ with the same powerplant as the RS 457. This is no different. However, it gets a newly designed headlamp cluster that sets it apart from the RS and the bigger Tuonos as well. The styling is completely new, and dare I say, polarising even.

The bike didn’t appear as appealing to me in the pictures from EICMA 2024 but the design language grows on you as time progresses. While I’m not fully convinced with the headlamp styling, I’m about 60 per cent there. The new tank extensions on either side further add visual heft to the motorcycle visually and are another distinguishing styling element on the bike. Aprilia says the 457 platform is all-new from the ground up and the company consciously decided to steer away from the other Tuonos to give this bike its unique shape and form. It’ll be interesting to see if the Tuono 457 goes on to influence the next Tuono V4 or even the 660.

Aprilia has also removed the clip-ons in favour of a single-piece handlebar. The fuel tank has been reprofiled and is now marginally smaller at 12.7 litres, 0.3 litres smaller than the RS 457. The rest of the bike remains the same with the exposed engine, aluminium-finished chassis, and the M-shaped LED taillight.

The build quality is fantastic and the Tuono 457 exudes a premium look and feel throughout. The bike is made at Piaggio’s Baramati plant in Maharashtra for domestic and export markets. While the RS had some inconsistencies, the new Tuono 457 feels more solidly built and there is a marked improvement in the overall fit and finish. The bike gets two colour options - Piranha Red (Red and Black) and Puma Grey (Grey and Red).

Interestingly, the Tuono 457 has the same wet weight as the RS 457 at 175 kilos. This is mostly due to the headlamp and fairing being super light on the RS 457. The difference then is a few hundred grams between the RS and Tuono, which is offset by the new headlamp and tank extensions.

Aprilia Tuono 457: Ergonomics

The new handlebar has made way for completely different ergonomics on the new Tuono. The one-piece handlebar sits wider and taller and is placed closer to the rider. This makes for a more upright riding posture. The upper body is far more comfortable than it was on the RS. The lower half remains the same with the rear-set foot pegs, which now get rubber bushings. The cushioning has also gone soft on the Tuono 457 over the RS, though the split seats have been retained.

The seat height measures 800 mm and is easy to access for riders of all sizes. At the same time, it’s large enough to accommodate a taller rider. I’m 6’2" and found the riding posture comfortable with a touch of aggression thrown in good measure. The bike has a decent road presence, especially in the red and black paint scheme.

Aprilia Tuono 457: Features

The 5-inch TFT screen has been carried over from the RS 457 bringing Bluetooth connectivity for music, calls, and navigation. The UI is easy to navigate through. The bike has three riding modes - Eco, Rain, and Sport, the electronics package includes three-level traction control and switchable ABS. The quickshifter remains optional on the Tuono, much like the RS.

Aprilia Tuono 457: Performance

A Tuono has always packed the power of the RS and the 457 is no different. It shares the same underpinnings including the engine with no change in tune. The twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor continues to produce 47 bhp and 43.5 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Aprilia has increased the rear sprocket size by 1 tooth for better initial acceleration. The small change makes the Tuono quicker off the line than the RS in the 0-50 kmph run. The naked is built for the streets and between traffic lights, the Tuono will be more enjoyable. The gear shifts are slick and there are no changes in ratios over the RS. A tractable motor means you need to make fewer downshifts when navigating through congested roads.

The motor is aggressive and raring to go at the twist of the wrist. It’s equally tractable and remains calm when you want it to. This versatility of the engine is particularly likeable and makes the Tuono built well for the street and the occasional track use. The bike feels comfortable to pull from 40 kmph in the fifth gear, and there’s an abundance of torque to tap into at all times, especially over 6,000 rpm. Show it an open road and it will keep pulling like a freight train. Doing triple digit speeds is easy and there is a strong case of touring with the Tuono given its ability to sit comfortably at 130 kmph all day long. The lack of a fairing does make holding higher speeds slightly difficult and I would recommend installing a fly screen if you plan to tour frequently on the Tuono.

The NVH levels are well-contained and there was hardly a dampener in terms of vibrations to make note of. The exhaust sounds enthusiastic and the raspy bass has a nice aural note that will keep your ears happy.

The Tuono 457 shares DNA with its sibling the RS 457.

Aprilia Tuono 457: Handling and Braking

The powerful twin-cylinder engine is supported by a capable chassis that makes the Tuono 457 an agile performer. The bike is easy to manoeuvre through the streets thanks to the near 50:50 weight distribution. Show it a corner and the RS genes flow through the bike seamlessly. Aprilia has made no changes to the suspension travel over the RS and the ride quality feels firm on broken roads. That said, it’s in no way stiff or will make you uncomfortable. High-speed stability is fantastic and the bike urges you to push harder at all times.

Braking feels progressive and Aprilia says it considered the feedback from the RS 457 to give a stronger bite at the lever. The traction control feels just right, especially with the option to choose the intervention in different modes.

Aprilia Tuono 457: Verdict

The Tuono 457 looks different but grabs attention all the way. It has just the right proportions and the performance is simply right up there tugging the desirability quotient. What sets it apart from the RS is the fact that the Tuono has its own character. Priced at ₹3.95 lakh, the new Aprilia Tuono 457 is about ₹25,000 cheaper than the RS 457 but substantially more expensive than its closest rivals, the KTM 390 Duke and Yamaha MT-03. That said, the premium comes with its perks making it a delectable proposition. Now, only if Aprilia can bring an equally expansive sales and service network to support its products. If there’s a showroom near you, make sure to go take a test ride.

