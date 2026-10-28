Aprilia SXR GT 175 first ride review: Big on style but short on comfort

Aprilia has always tried to bring a little Italian flair to India's two-wheeler market. While its sporty scooters have been a niche offering for enthusiasts, the SXR range takes a different route. It combines the convenience of a scooter with the proportions of a maxi-scooter. The SXR 125 and SXR 160 brought that formula to India, but the range eventually disappeared from the line-up to make way for something better.

Now, Aprilia has brought the concept back with the SXR GT 125 and SXR GT 175. The new scooters get larger wheels, updated engines and additional equipment, with the 175cc version receiving a TFT display and ABS. And I spent some time with the SXR GT 175 to see how it performs on the road. Here is what stood out:

Design

The Aprilia SXR GT 175 looks considerably bigger than most conventional scooters on the road. Its wide bodywork and stretched-out proportions give it a presence that is difficult to miss, while the design draws inspiration from Aprilia's motorcycle range.

The front end is particularly striking. The tripod LED headlamp has a resemblance to the larger RS 457, and the tall wind visor above it adds to the scooter's touring-inspired appearance. Fake carbon-fibre-style elements along the sides also help lift the visual appeal. At the rear, the tail lamp is another design highlight.

The rear of the Aprilia SXR GT 175 gets a distinctive tail-lamp design, complementing its wide bodywork.

However, the finish does not quite match the styling ambitions. The plastics around the dashboard feel basic and could have been finished better. The switchgear also feels underwhelming, even with the addition of new technology on the 175.

Features

The SXR GT 175 gets a 5-inch TFT instrument display with Bluetooth connectivity, music and call management, and turn-by-turn navigation. This is a welcome addition, although the quality of the surrounding dashboard plastics makes the overall presentation feel less premium than expected.

The SXR GT 175 features a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, call and music management, and turn-by-turn navigation.

There is also a USB charging port, but its placement inside the front storage compartment makes it easy to overlook when you first get on the scooter. That compartment can hold a couple of bottles, but little else.

Practicality takes another hit with the fuel tank positioned under the seat, leaving limited room in the boot. The scooter's large exterior dimensions might lead you to expect more storage, but that is not the case.

It also misses out on features such as hazard lights and a brake hold lever. These omissions, along with the dashboard finish, leave the SXR GT feeling less complete than its styling suggests.

Engine

Power comes from a 174.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with a three-valve SOHC layout and electronic fuel injection. It produces 13.1 bhp at 7,200 rpm and 14.14 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm.

The throttle response is good, and there is plenty of room to modulate inputs. This makes it easier to control the power delivery in city traffic, particularly when you want to balance acceleration with fuel economy. The sporty exhaust note adds character to the experience.

However, outright acceleration is not the SXR GT 175's strongest point. Despite the 175cc engine, the scooter takes some time to build speed and does not feel as quick off the line as some of its rivals. The larger 14-inch wheels are a major change to the package, but the scooter does not deliver the sharp initial acceleration you might expect from its engine capacity.

The scooter gets a 220 mm front disc brake with ABS and 14-inch wheels.

Once moving, though, it feels more comfortable cruising at around 80 kmph. That makes it better suited to maintaining a steady pace than repeatedly sprinting away from traffic lights.

Another positive is that I did not experience any overheating issues, even while riding on hot days. The engine remained usable in those conditions, which is reassuring for Indian riding environments.

The motor is also compatible with E20 fuel and complies with BS-VI OBD II Stage B emission norms.

Ride and handling

The SXR GT 175 is easy to manoeuvre. Changing direction does not require much effort, and the scooter feels agile despite its large proportions. It does not feel cumbersome when navigating through traffic or making quick direction changes.

The SXR GT 175 feels agile when changing direction, although its firm suspension and stiff seat affect comfort over uneven roads.

The brakes are another strong point. The 220 mm front disc, paired with ABS, offers good feel and confidence-inspiring bite. However, the effort required to pull the brake lever could have been lighter. The rear uses a 140 mm drum brake.

Comfort is where the scooter struggles. The seat feels stiff, and the suspension setup is harsh enough to make the ride bumpy over uneven roads. Aprilia has positioned the SXR GT as an urban tourer, but the combination of a firm seat and stiff ride takes away from its long-distance appeal.

Both ends of the experience are therefore quite different. The scooter feels agile and reassuring when changing direction or braking, but broken roads expose its shortcomings in ride comfort.

The SXR GT 175 has a large silhouette and side-profile detailing that help it stand out from conventional scooters.

Verdict

The Aprilia SXR GT 175 makes a strong first impression with its distinctive design, sporty exhaust note and responsive throttle. But the details matter. The dashboard finish feels basic, storage is limited, and the firm seat and harsh suspension make the ride bumpier than expected. Aprilia has created a scooter that looks like a premium tourer, but the comfort and practicality do not entirely support that image.

The SXR GT 175 is priced at a special launch price of ₹1,29,999 (ex-showroom). The SXR GT 175 is offered in Metallic Blue, Matte Black and Matte Green colour options. For now, the SXR GT 175 is a scooter that wins more points for its road presence and handling than for comfort or everyday practicality.

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