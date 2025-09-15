Aprilia SR 175 road test: A sharper, stronger successor to the SR 160

For years, the Aprilia SR series has stood out as the sporty outlier in India’s scooter market. The 150s and later the 160s became known for their sharp Italian styling and lively performance, but also for being pricey and a bit too focused on thrills over comfort. The new SR 175 arrives with the promise of more performance and modern tech, while smoothing out some of those rough edges.

Aprilia SR 175: Design and Features

At first glance, the SR 175 looks instantly familiar. The edgy bodywork is essentially unchanged from the SR 160, but it still has a certain flair that turns heads in traffic. What’s new are two fresh paint schemes — White/Red and Purple/Red — inspired by Aprilia’s RS 457, which add some welcome freshness to the design. There is no doubt that the SR 175 does stand out on the road because there is no other scooter like it.

The halogen turn indicators do not do justice to the Aprilia SR 175.

Where the scooter really moves forward is in the features department. The dated LCD dash has been replaced with a crisp 5-inch colour TFT screen, also borrowed from the RS 457. It’s bright, easy to read, and brings with it turn-by-turn navigation, call and message alerts, and music controls when paired with Aprilia’s app. Two layouts are available: a clean “Analogic" mode with a faux dial, and a more feature-rich digital mode. There is also an integrated pass switch and an engine kill switch on offer.

However, Aprilia has skipped some everyday conveniences. There’s no external fuel filler, no multifunction ignition slot, and boot space remains tiny — fitting even a half-face helmet is a struggle. The USB port is also positioned under the seat and looks like an afterthought. Moreover, the space itself becomes hot, so I would not advise you to charge your devices. There is also no cubby space behind the front apron and just one hook. While the headlamp looks sharp, it is not the strongest. It’s a reminder that practicality isn’t this scooter’s main mission.

The engine is tuned for strong mid-range. There are a few vibrations while idling and getting off the line.

Aprilia SR 175: Engine and Performance

The real upgrade lies under the skin. The SR 175 uses a 174.7cc, 3-valve, air-cooled engine, now producing 13.08 bhp and 14.14 Nm. On the road, that extra muscle is immediately noticeable. The scooter feels eager off the line, pulls cleanly past 80kph, and has enough punch to keep up with traffic without breaking a sweat. We were able to hit a speedo-indicated top speed of 110 kmph. The rubber band effect from the CVT gearbox is quite evident at low speeds, but the engine tries to mask with the strong acceleration.

Throttle response is smooth and predictable, which makes it friendly for less experienced riders too. There’s some mild juddering at crawl speeds, especially with light throttle inputs, but once you’re rolling, the engine settles into a smoother rhythm and responds to throttle inputs well. Aprilia’s instrument cluster showed that the fuel efficiency hovered around 33 kmpl for our Ride.

Unfortunately, the headlamp is not the strongest suit for the Aprilia SR 175.

Aprilia SR 175: ride and Handling

The SR family has always prided itself on sharp handling, and the 175 doesn’t disappoint. It rides on 14-inch wheels, which provide excellent stability, and the grip from the tyres is also quite good. Tip it into a corner and it feels planted, giving you confidence to carry speed without the wobble you might find on smaller-wheeled scooters.

The front disc with single-channel ABS offers strong braking performance, though the system can feel a bit too eager, cutting in earlier than expected. Use the rear brake a bit too much, and the rear wheel would lock up. Suspension is firm, and transfers everything to the rider and even the pillion. But if you are purchasing the SR 175 then we expect that it won’t be used as a family scooter.

The exhaust note from the engine is quite nice but it does get hot.

Aprilia SR 175: Comfort and Practicality

Here’s where the SR 175 is still a bit of a compromise. The sloping rider’s seat forces you to shuffle around on longer commutes, and bigger riders may find the floorboard too cramped. Moreover, the way the seat is designed, it means that the occupants keep sliding.

Aprilia SR 175: Price and Verdict

The Purple/Red paint schemes inspired by the RS 457 add freshness to the design. Moreover, if the light hits perfectly, you might even see a hint of green in it.

At ₹1.26 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai), the SR 175 is still more affordable than Hero Xoom 160 and Yamaha Aerox 166. Moreover, it costs slightly more than the top-end version of the SR 160. For that money, you get a stronger engine, modern TFT tech, and the same sharp handling that made the SR series special in the first place.

It still isn’t the most practical option, considering the suspension setup and space on offer but the SR 175 stands out as one of the sportiest scooters you can buy today. If you’re after style, speed, and a dash of Italian flair in your daily ride, the Aprilia SR 175 makes a compelling case.

First Published Date: