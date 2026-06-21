2026 Suzuki Burgman Street Review: The maxi-scooter formula still works

The Suzuki Burgman Street has always carved out a niche for itself in India's crowded 125cc scooter segment. While most rivals focus on sporty styling or aggressive pricing, the Burgman has consistently offered something different: maxi-scooter inspired design and a spacious riding position.

For 2026, Suzuki has given the Burgman Street its most comprehensive update yet. It gets an all-new design, a TFT instrument cluster, improved practicality and revisions underneath the skin. But with prices creeping higher than ever before, does the new Burgman justify its premium positioning? We spent time with the scooter to find out.

The new Burgman Street is offered in two variants.

Design: Still commands attention

The new Burgman Street looks familiar, but almost every panel has been redesigned. Suzuki has retained the maxi-scooter silhouette while making the overall styling cleaner and sharper.

At the front, the scooter gets twin LED headlamps integrated neatly into the apron, giving it a more sophisticated appearance. The side profile remains long and flowing, helping it stand apart from conventional 125cc scooters. New alloy wheels and a redesigned rear section freshen up the look further.

Despite the changes, the Burgman continues to have excellent road presence and still looks larger than most of its rivals.

Comfort and practicality

There are two cubby spaces along with a USB port and hooks for practicality.

If there is one area where the Burgman continues to excel, it is rider comfort.

The upright riding posture, wide handlebar and generous floorboard allow riders to stretch their legs in multiple positions during longer journeys. The seat is broad and supportive, making daily commutes as well as weekend rides surprisingly comfortable. Pillion comfort is also good thanks to the spacious seat.

Practicality has also improved. The underseat storage has grown to 24.6 litres, making it easier to carry everyday essentials, while the front storage compartment and charging port add to the convenience factor.

The instrument cluster is quite bright and shows all the vital information.

Modern features finally arrive

One of the biggest upgrades is the new TFT instrument console.

The display looks crisp and modern while offering smartphone connectivity, navigation support and call alerts. Suzuki has also equipped the scooter with a keyless ignition system, making everyday use that bit more convenient.

Full LED lighting and the idle stop-start system further add to the feature list of the scooter.

The Burgman gets an external fuel filler cap which is neatly hidden below the LED tail light.

Engine: Refined as always

Power comes from the familiar 125cc single-cylinder engine, and Suzuki has wisely focused on refinement rather than chasing outright performance.

The motor feels smooth throughout the rev range, with clean throttle response and minimal vibrations. It is perfectly suited for city commuting and is comfortable cruising at urban speeds without feeling strained.

Acceleration is progressive rather than exciting, but that matches the Burgman's relaxed personality. Riders looking for a sporty scooter may want something quicker, but those prioritising refinement will appreciate what Suzuki has achieved.

The new headlamp setup does look quite modern and does a descent job of lighting the road ahead.

Ride and handling

Suzuki says the chassis has been revised to improve rigidity, and the scooter does feel stable while changing direction despite its sizeable dimensions.

Low-speed manoeuvrability is better than expected, although the scooter still carries a slightly top-heavy feel because of its maxi-scooter proportions.

Ride quality is where opinions may differ. The suspension setup leans towards the firmer side and transmits sharper bumps and potholes to the rider, particularly at lower speeds. However, the scooter settles down well on smoother roads and feels composed while cruising.

Braking performance is adequate for everyday riding, although a stronger initial bite from the front brake would have inspired more confidence.

Suzuki has reworked the chassis to make it stiffer.

Verdict

The 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street builds on everything that made its predecessor popular while adding meaningful upgrades in technology, design and practicality.

It remains one of the most comfortable scooters in the segment, offers excellent refinement and now feels more premium than ever thanks to the TFT display and keyless system.

However, the firm suspension and top-heaviness are something that you should notice while taking the test ride.

That said, if your priorities are practicality and a distinctive maxi-scooter experience rather than outright performance, the new Burgman Street continues to occupy a space that very few rivals can match. It may not be the most affordable 125 cc scooter on sale, but it remains one of the most well-rounded premium options available today.

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