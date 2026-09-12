2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 first ride review: Familiar, but is it any better?

What began in the early 2000s with the tagline of ‘Definitely male’ has endured its challenging journey through to 2026. Along the way, it underwent about eight updates, both big and small. When it began, there was little direct competition. But today it stands at a crossroads with rivals that constantly challenge it to do better in all areas, from fuel economy, design and performance to its overall value for money and pull factor.

With the new Pulsar 150, Bajaj has followed a simple strategy: Don't change what isn’t broken. The company says it took feedback from previous buyers, who asked for a recognisable upgrade. And the 2026 Pulsar 150 follows that brief. But what else has changed? And has it changed for the better? We find out in our first ride of the updated Pulsar 150.

Unmistakably a Pulsar still

The design has been updated, but it hasn’t been made radically new. The redesigned LED headlamp now sits inside a black plastic surround, and even from a distance, there is no mistaking this for anything other than a Pulsar. In fact, there is a clear resemblance to the smaller Pulsar 125 as well.

The redesigned LED headlamp gives the Pulsar 150 a sharper face.

Some riders may not like the fact that Bajaj has played it safe, but personally, I think the company has understood the assignment. Given that the brief was essentially to give existing buyers something recognisable but newer, the sharper face works.

The changes are more obvious up close. The lower section of the fuel tank is more sculpted, creating a natural surface for your knees to grip. That makes a difference once you start pushing the bike through a corner. The tail has also been sharpened, and the exhaust now gets a more angular, hexagonal design.

The sharper tail section and new hexagonal exhaust add subtle visual changes.

A lighter-feeling motorcycle

The bigger changes are underneath. The 149.5 cc engine has been reworked and now contributes to chassis stiffness by being a load-bearing member, and the motorcycle now gets a monoshock rear suspension. Bajaj has also worked on the power-to-weight ratio, and the new bike feels noticeably more willing to change directions.

I found the Pulsar 150 particularly confidence-inspiring in corners. It doesn’t feel nervous halfway through a turn, nor did I experience any sense of flex when leaning it over. The monoshock plays its part too.

What I liked even more was the suspension tune. It is soft and well suited to Indian roads, where potholes can appear almost without warning. However, the new setup can bottom out when you attack larger potholes a little too enthusiastically.

Engine has more character

The engine itself revs happily, and the power delivery is fairly linear. Throttle response is immediate, and the lower weight gives the motorcycle a more lively character than you might expect from the numbers alone. The revised five-speed gearbox also feels smoother, while the clutch is particularly light and easy to live with in traffic.

The new motorcycle makes 14 PS and 14.1 Nm, with peak torque arriving at 6,500 rpm. There is no dramatic punch that catches you off guard, but that is not really the point here. The Pulsar 150 feels easy to ride quickly, and that is arguably more useful on a motorcycle aimed at everyday riders.

The revised engine feels more responsive thanks partly to the motorcycle’s lower overall weight.

And then there is the exhaust note. It has that familiar Pulsar depth and sounds surprisingly good once you are on the move. It is one of those small things that adds character to an otherwise fairly sensible motorcycle.

Hardware

The new monoshock replaces the older twin-shock arrangement and, along with the stiffer frame, gives the motorcycle a more planted feel. The dual-disc setup on the variant we rode also works reasonably well. The front brake has good bite, although the lever feel remains a little spongy, something that has been noticeable on earlier versions too. The rear brake, meanwhile, is sharper and can encourage a little playful behaviour when the road permits it.

The bike we rode came with the new TFT display, which is neatly laid out and fairly intuitive. The switchgear used to operate it also feels good for a motorcycle in this price bracket. However, we were on the variant below the top-spec version, so we could not test the screen-mirroring and Google Maps functionality. Bajaj offers these connected features with the higher-spec setup.

The new TFT console is neatly laid out and easy to operate.

The alloy wheels also look good, but they are available on the Pulsar 125 too. That may not bother everyone, although buyers spending more on the 150 could reasonably expect a little more visual distinction.

Comfort and ergonomics

The ergonomics have largely been retained from the outgoing motorcycle. The clip-on handlebars keep your wrists in a fairly natural position, and I didn’t feel any notable strain during the ride. The split seat on the variant we rode is also well cushioned.

The one big unanswered question for me is fuel economy. Bajaj has talked about a roughly 5 kmpl improvement with the new model, but that is something I would want to test over a longer period rather than judge on a first ride.

There is also an auto start-stop function that worked well during our ride. But the motorcycle still misses out on dual-channel ABS, which is available on the Pulsar N160, and I did find myself wishing for a sixth gear on open stretches.

The split seat offers good cushioning for longer rides.

Verdict

The 2026 Pulsar 150 feels like Bajaj has resisted the temptation to reinvent something simply for the sake of it. It still looks like a Pulsar, still sounds like one and still has the basic character that has kept the name alive for so long.

But underneath that familiar skin, there is enough change to make it feel fresher. The lighter-feeling chassis, improved cornering confidence, smoother gearbox and comfortable suspension make it a more enjoyable motorcycle to ride than the old formula might suggest.

It isn’t perfect, and some of the omissions are hard to ignore when newer rivals are becoming increasingly feature-heavy. But after a first ride, the Pulsar 150 does feel like it has evolved in the right direction without forgetting what made it popular in the first place.

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