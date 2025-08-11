2025 Triumph Thruxton 400 First Ride Review: Return of the icon?

The Triumph Thruxton is one of the most iconic names in the cafe racer world. It was a bummer then, when Triumph announced that the Thruxton 1200 would be discontinued last year. Nevertheless, the British bike maker has decided to keep the name alive in the form of a new and more accessible cafe racer in the form of the new ‘Thruxton 400.’ The new Thruxton 400 is not only the spiritual successor to the iconic cafe racer but is also the sportiest iteration to come from Triumph’s 400 cc range. Does it live up to the legacy? We rode the 400 cc cafe racer recently to find out.

The Triumph Thruxton 400 appears to derive inspiration from the Speed 1200 RR than the Thruxton R

2025 Triumph Thruxton 400: Design

A lot of people have had polarising opinions about the design ever since the first official images came out. In person, the design comes across as much nicer, but yes, it is not a direct homage to the original Thruxton. That was a classic design and timeless in every sense. Triumph says the new Thruxton 400 is a modern interpretation of the design for a modern classic. The semi-fairing is more identical to the Triumph Speed 1200 RR than the Thruxton 1200 R. To be honest, I’m not completely on board with the design yet, but maybe it will grow on me later.

The sharp lines and angular styling look more proportionate on the Thruxton 400, while the familiar LED headlamp from the Speed 400 is nestled right in the centre. There are more changes, like the fuel tank has been restyled and is now narrower with new indents to accommodate the clip-on handlebars. It still has the same 13-litre fuel capacity but gets a new Monza-styled fuel filler cap, which brings a lovely retro touch. The side panel has been revised with new elements for a different look, while the seat has been reprofiled with a new rear cowl resting on top of the pillion seat. The taillight has been altered for the Thruxton 400, among other upgrades.

The fit and finish are great, and so is the paint quality. There are no panel gaps or poor shut lines to speak of, nor does the bike feel built to a cost. Triumph has maintained its consistency when it comes to the overall quality levels.

The Triumph Thruxton 400 gets a revised subframe that tapers at the rear, and a different taillight over the Speed 400. The fuel tank is also narrower on the bike

2025 Triumph Thruxton 400: Changes Over Speed 400

Triumph has worked extensively to give the Thruxton 400 its own identity, outside of the semi-fairing. The mainframe remains the same, but the subframe has been revised and tapers towards the rear. The rake and trail are sharper over the Speed 400 for a more agile feel, and the suspension has been retuned as well. The semi-fairing adds about 4 kg more weight to the Thruxton over the Speed 400, with the bike tipping the scales at 183 kg (kerb).

The clip-on handlebars are low-set, while the footpegs have been moved back and upwards for a sporty riding position

2025 Triumph Thruxton 400: Ergonomics

The biggest difference between the Speed 400 and Thruxton 400 is the riding posture. While the former is more upright, the latter gets a more dedicated riding position. The clip-on handlebars are low-set, while the footpegs have been moved back and upwards. The fuel tank is now slimmer, and it also allows your thighs to hold on to it better. The seat has been reprofiled, which also makes it more comfortable, while the seat height itself is accessible to all at 795 mm.

The Thruxton 400 makes 2 bhp more than the Speed 400, while the redline has moved up to 10,200 rpm. It also gets a higher top speed of 161 kmph, while 0-60 kmph comes up in 6.7 seconds, 1.1 seconds faster than the Speed 400

2025 Triumph Thruxton 400: Performance

This is the sportiest iteration in Triumph’s 400 cc family, and rightly so, the bike maker has brought the most powerful version of the TR-Series engine yet. The Thruxton 400 makes 41.4 bhp and 37.5 Nm of peak torque, which is 2 bhp more than the Speed 400. Both power and torque kick in 1,000 rpm later, while the redline is higher at 10,200 rpm. The bike maker has achieved this by revising the cam timing on the engine, while also moving to a 43-tooth rear sprocket, 2 teeth less than the Speed 400. Triumph has also redesigned the radiator shroud at the rear, to move the heat away from the rider's legs.

There is a tangible difference in terms of how the engine feels. This is more responsive in the mid-range and top-end of the power band, and holds on to higher speeds better. The result is a faster motorcycle in acceleration, with 0-60 kmph coming up in 6.7 seconds, 1.1 seconds faster than the Speed 400. The top speed is higher at 161 kmph, against 148 kmph on its roadster sibling.

What’s impressive is that the motor does not lose its tractability, despite a focus on the top-end performance. The engine remains super friendly while also ensuring a good bump in performance. Holding on to high speeds is much easier, and there is a strong surge of torque every time you open the throttle. Find a long winding road with flat tarmac and the Thruxton 400 will certainly feel rewarding. The engine sounds good enough, while you will find mild buzz around the footpegs between 6,000-6,500 rpm, albeit a small caveat to deal with.

The Thruxton 400 has a point-and-shoot ability and feels predictable around a corner

2025 Triumph Thruxton 400: Handling, Ride Quality & Braking

The overall performance is accentuated by the handling of the motorcycle. Triumph has retuned the suspension with new springs and damping. The front suspension also gets 10 mm of extra travel. Furthermore, the rake angle is sharper at 24.5 degrees, against 25.1 degrees, while the trail has been reworked for a more agile motorcycle overall. The revised subframe has also allowed the bike to be lowered, which reduces the ground clearance by 7 mm, down to 158 mm. The wheelbase has been shortened by 10 mm to 1,376 mm, which makes it a more compact bike to manoeuvre.

The Thruxton 400 is sharp and has a point-and-shoot feel, thanks to all the changes. There is a proper difference in the manoeuvrability that this offers over the Speed 400. The cafe racer dives into corners easily, is more predictable around a bend, and lets you have fun on winding roads. Moreover, it is easy to navigate through tight turns, especially in traffic, while the turning radius isn’t bad either, despite the clip-ons. You will find yourself easily manoeuvring the bike, despite that dedicated riding posture.

The most impressive bit is how well the suspension has been tuned on the Thruxton 400. It was a surprise for me, and the bike mostly glides over undulations. A hard-edged pothole will still throw you off, but for the most part, the suspension handles the tarmac very well. I believe the ride quality makes this a more usable bike than cafe racers usually are, which should attract more folks to consider this for their daily grind. Braking performance is progressive, and the bite on the lever is decent. The Thruxton 400 comes with dual-channel ABS and traction control available, both of which are unintrusive for the most part.

The Triumph Thruxton 400 impresses with its performance and handling, but does not fully have the soul of the original Thruxton R

2025 Triumph Thruxton 400: Verdict

The Triumph Thruxton 400 comes across as a well-built motorcycle. It rides well, has a good punch from its motor, and is also a rather decent-looking motorcycle. It’s also dramatically different from the Speed 400, so you can’t call it a Speed with a fairing. This is a different flavour altogether. However, what it misses out on, in my opinion, is some of the brattiness that cafe racers tend to have. That I feel is missing on the bike, which does everything else so well. The cafe racer body style is more about culture, and those who resonate with the same will find this likeable. If the single-seater life is for you, the Thruxton 400 might just be something you will vibe with.

