2025 Mini JCW Countryman All4 track review: Big, brash and purely mischievous

If someone had told me a Mini could grow up, bulk up, and still make me grin like an idiot, I would have laughed. The Countryman has always been the awkward teenager of the Mini family - too tall, too wide, desperately trying to pass itself off as an SUV. It looked like a Mini that had eaten one too many protein shakes and suddenly thought it could play with grown-ups. I never liked it. I never understood it. It was never mini , and Mini has always been about being small, cheeky, and utterly mischievous.

But then the JCW Countryman arrived, and suddenly, it all made sense. The awkward teen has turned into a troublemaker with a purpose, a grown-up who knows how to have fun and isn’t afraid to show it. The aggressive front fascia, blacked-out grille, larger air intakes, and subtle but insistent JCW stripes tell you this is no ordinary Countryman. It’s bigger, yes. It’s an SUV, yes. But beneath that bulk is a Mini at heart, one that still wants to dart, weave, and make you laugh while it does.

Mini JCW Countryman All4: Design

Mini has never been subtle, and the JCW Countryman doubles down. The front end is aggressive: larger air intakes, a blacked-out grille, and a more pronounced front splitter that looks like it belongs on a racetrack, not a parking lot. The JCW stripes on the bonnet are small but insistent, a playful warning that this SUV has claws. The LED rings in the headlights have the Mini design signature, along with two other customisable modes. Meanwhile, the lines of the hood smoothly slide into the fenders' muscular design, creating a purposeful stance on the car.

The 2025 Mini JCW Countryman All4 sports a bold, aggressive front end, featuring gloss black accents, sportier bumpers, and sculpted indentations on the upper half for a more menacing stance.

The side profile shows a car that has finally grown some muscle. The 19-inch JCW alloys look ready to bite, while the red brake calipers peek out like little flashes of menace. Roof rails, black window trims, and ever so slightly flared wheel arches bolster the premium yet sporty feel. At the rear, quad exhausts, a subtle diffuser, and a rear spoiler hint at performance without being vulgar.

Mini offers multiple colour options for the JCW Countryman: Midnight Black with a contrasting red roof, British Racing Green with black roof, and Legend Grey with red roof. Each permutation gives the SUV a specific persona, ranging from sinister stealth to sophisticated playfulness.

Even the subtle touches shout Mini: over-the-top mirror caps, black door handles, and angular wheel arches bestow this crouched and prepared-to-pounce appearance on the vehicle. Cute? Still. But now there’s a temper underneath the charm, and it’s glorious.

The 2025 Mini JCW Countryman All4 weighs in at 1,635 kg

Mini JCW Countryman All4: Cabin

Step inside, and the JCW Countryman continues to surprise. The cabin is predominantly black, but red stitching, red seatbelts, and JCW badges immediately tell you this is a sports car trapped in an SUV body. The dashboard, finished in textured fabric, looks far more expensive than it sounds. Ambient lighting along the passenger side, perfectly coordinated with red accents, adds a dash of theatre without being over the top.

The seats are firm, supportive, and adjustable: lower yourself for the sporty “I’m here to attack corners" position, or sit higher to enjoy the commanding SUV perspective. The steering wheel is thick, grippy, and slightly mischievous, with that quirky fabric detail on the bottom spoke - a Mini signature.

The 2025 Mini JCW Countryman All4 gets a sporty looking cabin with black theme and contrasting red accents.

And then there’s the 9.4-inch circular OLED infotainment screen, which is a joy to use. Crisp, responsive, and intuitive, it controls everything from navigation to JCW-specific drive modes. The drive experience toggle is the real star: “Go-Kart" sharpens throttle, steering, and gear-holding while transforming the cabin mood and engine note; “Core" keeps it balanced; “Green" gently restrains the beast without making it sulk.

It’s a cabin that makes you smile before you even fire up the engine, a rare combination of style, quirk, and functionality.

Mini JCW Countryman All4: Specifications

Under the bonnet, the Mini JCW Countryman All4 packs a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that throws out 300 bhp and 400 Nm of torque, enough to embarrass most “proper" performance SUVs. It sends power to all four wheels through an 7-speed double clutch Steptronic sports transmission and Mini’s clever All4 AWD system, keeping the car glued to the tarmac like a limpet. Sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds feels absurd for something weighing 1,635 kg, and the claimed top speed of 250 kmph is practically laughing in the face of traffic rules.

Depending on the experience mode, the theme for the touchscreen infotainment system changes

Fuel goes into a modest 51-litre tank, which is just enough to keep the grin on your face long enough before you have to refuel. The boot gives you 450 litres of space, expandable if you fold the rear seats, so you can carry luggage or groceries without feeling guilty. Mini’s JCW alloys are 19 inches of performance rubber wrapped in menace, while ventilated discs all around make braking feel controlled and reassuring, even when you’ve forgotten what “gentle" means. Safety? All the usual tech is there: airbags, ABS, DSC, parking sensors, and adaptive cruise control, so even as you make a fool of yourself on track, the car quietly has your back.

Mini JCW Countryman All4: Drive

And now, the reason you’re really here: the driving experience. On the track, the Mini JCW Countryman All4 is nothing short of sensational. The first thing you notice is the steering, sharp, direct, and incredibly communicative. It’s as if the car is whispering in your ear: “Yes, corner all you like, I’ve got this." Flick it into an S-bend or throw it into a hairpin, and the chassis responds instantly. Chassis rigidity and agility are astonishing for a car of this size. Despite tipping the scales at 1,635 kg, it feels light, lively, and utterly Mini at heart. The body resists roll better than most SUVs, giving you that rare sense of confidence where physics almost seems optional.

The All4 all-wheel-drive system works beautifully, keeping the car planted mid-corner while allowing you to carry far more speed than common sense would suggest. Grip levels are superb; the tyres stick to the tarmac like chewing gum, giving you the courage to push harder without feeling nervous. Acceleration happens in a flash - tap the throttle and the 300 bhp engine shoves you forward with a smile, launching you into the seat as if the vehicle itself is chuckling. The 7-speed double clutch Steptronic sports transmission keeps pace with ease, holding on when you require ferocity and shifting effortlessly when you don't.

Despite its size and weight, the 2025 Mini JCW Countryman All4 feels everybit like a Mini should - agile and nimble

Then there's the suspension - stiff and merciless, but in an enjoyable way. On smooth track tarmac, it’s perfect: flat, composed, and responsive. Every bump and imperfection is communicated to the driver, but never in a way that ruins the fun; it’s the sort of feedback that makes you feel connected, in control, and dangerously alive. Flick the car from corner to corner in “Go-Kart" mode, and suddenly everything clicks: steering, throttle, gear shifts, exhaust note, even the cabin lighting seems to come alive in a conspiratorial wink. “Core" mode tames things slightly but still keeps the fun intact, while “Green" reluctantly reigns in the beast for when you want civility without surrendering entirely.

What’s remarkable is how playful the Countryman feels despite its size. You’re driving a performance SUV, yes, but every corner, every straight, every apex feels like a game. Mini has somehow retained the soul of a tiny go-kart inside a grown-up body. The JCW Countryman doesn’t just drive, it taunts you, challenges you, and rewards you with grins in equal measure. It’s absurd, it’s mischievous, and it’s gloriously addictive. On track, the JCW isn’t just competent; it’s a revelation.

Verdict

The Mini JCW Countryman All4 is a paradox - a big SUV that drives like a go-kart, a quirky cabin that feels serious, a firm suspension that feels playful. City manners are yet to be tested, but on track, it’s one of the most thrilling Minis available in India today.

Purists may scoff at its size. Others may balk at its firm suspension. But anyone who loves driving will fall for this car. It’s cheeky, fast, clever, and most importantly, fun. Mini hasn’t just made an SUV, they’ve made a giant with a child’s heart. And that, my friends, is exactly what JCW was aiming for.

