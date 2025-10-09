2025 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB Review: Why everyone loves the big ‘E’

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class does not get enough credit for having an absolutely stellar reputation in the Indian luxury car market. It was the official first luxe offering from Mercedes-Benz in India over three decades ago, and has since ruled the space consistently. The E-Class remains the bestselling luxury car in India year-on-year, and we had to find out what makes it so special. And so, we spent some time with the newest generation (V214) to find what makes the E-Class tick with the Indian luxury car buyer.

The new E-Class looks bolder yet stately with the new design having a regal appearance, and still distinctly different from the larger S-Class

2025 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB: Design

The current generation E-Class arrived in India last year and is presently celebrating its first anniversary in the country. We have the 2025 E-Class LWB for our test, and there’s plenty that’s exciting on the long-ish sedan, which sets it apart from the competition. The new-gen E-Class manages to hold its own against even the S-Class, having its own identity with a different design. The influences of the EQS aren’t exactly hidden, but the bold grille with an overload of the star logo and the bright LED headlamps give it a unique touch. We are driving the E 220d, which gets softer lines on the bumper, and is more pleasing to the eye in my opinion, over the sportier E 450 4MATIC. The latter, though, gets the 18-inch AMG Line wheels that do look nicer.

The softer lines on the E 200 and E 220d give it a more opulent appearance, against the AMG Line trim on the flagship E 450, which gets much nicer wheels instead

India gets the long wheelbase version, the only right-hand drive market globally to get the stretched-out E-Class, but its elongated stature has been very well accommodated into the overall proportions. Compared to the standard wheelbase version, the new-gen E-Class LWB is 13 mm taller, 14 mm longer and gets a 15 mm longer wheelbase. The larger rear doors are testimony to the change, while the addition of a quarter-glass panel is a nice homage to the Maybach S-Class. The roofline merges into the boot that integrates the star-themed LED taillights. The design is bold yet stately, and looks every bit regal.

It's the rear-seat occupant who decided whether to buy the E-Class or not, which is why there is special emphasis on comfort over everything else

2025 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB: Cabin

The cabin is where the E-Class shines. The longer wheelbase makes way for more legroom in the second row, which is truly what makes the luxury sedan a top-seller. For most buyers, this is a chauffeur-driven offering, and the E-Class is simply the easiest way to maximise real estate on wheels. Starting with the rear seat experience, the E-Class offers good support, and there’s the 36-degree reclining function that further allows a comfortable seating posture. Tall passengers may not like the under-thigh support, but you get extendable support at the press of a button. The rear seat is best for two with the large transmission tunnel in the centre, and you would rather use the middle seat by pulling down the backrest, which doubles up as a multi-function armrest, as part of the chauffeur package as standard, with some storage space and wireless charging.

The Boss Mode on the new-gen E-Class liberates more legroom, while the rear seats can recline up to 36 degrees. There's extra privacy with sunblinds on the rear windows and windscreen

The party trick is the Boss mode, which allows you to adjust the front passenger seat from the rear seat itself, at the press of a button. The rich truly have it easy. Mercedes has gone to extended lengths to ensure privacy remains a crucial part of the E-Class experience. You get sun blinds for the rear windscreen and windows, while the dual sunroofs are covered with fabric, all adjustable at the press of a button.

But the rear seat experience doesn’t end with just good cushioning and acres of space. There’s also four-zone climate control with individual temperature settings, soft-touch materials all over, which seldom make you feel out of place. However, two big misses on the E-Class, in my opinion, are the absence of ventilated seats and a massage function. For a car that costs close to a crore in the top-spec version, this feels like a big miss.

It's a screen galore inside the E-Class with three massive displays on the dashboard. Adjusting certain functions via the gigantic infotainment takes some time getting used to

Up front, the cabin gets more tech-friendly. The screens have only grown larger since the last E with a 12.3-inch digital console, a 14.4-inch infotainment system, and a third 12.3-inch passenger touchscreen. Mercedes calls it the ‘Superscreen’, and frankly, it’s too much display for my liking. Don’t get me wrong, the screens are absolutely smooth to use and there’s plenty of personalisation options across the three units. However, the dependence on the screens has increased considerably for even the menial tasks. Adjusting the climate control options can be done through the infotainment unit, which is distracting. Your chauffeur better be trained to handle the screens on regular drives.

Visually, the premium quotient is hard to fault with soft-touch materials across most surfaces. There’s wooden inlay as well on the dashboard for that extra touch of opulence. That said, I had smaller gripes with the E-Class - the retractable door handles can have a mind of their own at times, whereas the dead pedal is too small to accommodate a larger-sized foot. Lastly, the 4D Burmester sound system sounds fantastic, albeit it is limited to only the front row.

The new-gen E-Class is peppy and fun in the E 220d avatar. While the diesel engine may not be as refined as the petrol, it's the more logical choice between the two.

2025 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB: Performance

We are driving the E 220d, which comes with the 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine. This is the tried and tested oil burner that serves on several Mercedes-Benz cars, and feels just right on the new E-Class. In fact, the ‘E’ is currently the only offering in its class to get a diesel option. The motor makes a modest 194 bhp and 440 Nm, which is more torque than the E 200. I do find the E 220d to be the more sorted option, especially if you plan to use the E-Class as your daily driver. The extra torque gives you just the right amount of grunt when chasing million-dollar deals.

Power delivery is linear, and I’ll admit, I miss the kick of the older diesels from the pre-BS6 era. This one is more refined, although not as silent as the petrol version. The engine gives a boost of acceleration in the lower end of the power band, but you will have power kicking in only after 1,900 rpm. Despite its size, the car is fairly quick with a strong mid-range, allowing you to maintain triple-digit speeds with ease.

What may be off-putting for some is the diesel clatter. However, it’s easy to forget once you’re inside the cabin. In fact, the sound system does a good job of drowning out the motor, but you will faintly hear it once the car is past 3,000 rpm. If refinement is what you are looking for, the E 200 should be your pick. However, what the E 220d brings to the table is a fantastic range. For a car that weighs close to two tonnes, the diesel version is surprisingly efficient. You will be able to cover up to 800-850 km easily on a full tank, and that just makes for better running costs and fewer waiting times between tankfuls.

The new E-Class LWB gets one of the best-tuned suspension setups. which gobbles up bad roads with ease. It is also enjoyable to drive around corners, although not a track scorcher

2025 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB: Ride Quality & Handling

The ride quality is one of the highlights of the E-Class, and it’s hard to fault it with the way it glides over bad roads. The new E-Class gets the Agility Control with Selective Damping System, which does an amazing job of fine-tuning the suspension based on the road surface. The damping remains near-perfect on the sedan, which will simply iron out even the sharpest of bumps. We found ourselves navigating even some extensive, pothole-ridden roads with ease. This meant we actually slowed down less frequently than even some supposed “SUVs". However, we had to proceed with caution over speedbreakers, with the ground clearance being a limiting factor. Even then, the E-Class never becomes a handful when driving.

Given the rather large proportions, handling isn’t a forte on the E-Class, but it does a decent job around corners. There is body roll, and a sharp turn will push you into the corner of your seat. What’s surprising is how well the chassis cocoons the massive length of the sedan. It’s still rear-wheel drive, so you can have your chance of pushing the tail out if you are looking to have some fun from behind the wheel. The handling remains well-balanced with a predictable steering, making for an enjoyable drive. Braking performance is decent, but you do feel the car nose-dive under hard braking. The front brakes also feel spongy on occasion, but it's nothing to worry about. The new E-Class comes with ADAS that brings a host of safety aids like blind-spot monitoring and active brake assist. The latter can be turned off and remains that way even when you restart the car.

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class continues to be the torchbearer of rear-seat comfort in the luxury sedan segment. a feat its rivals still find hard to achieve

2025 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB: Verdict

It’s not hard to deduce why the E-Class is the undisputed leader in the luxury car segment. The sedan has built a goodwill that only a few can match. And it continues to deliver on things that matter - a fantastic rear seat experience and an enjoyable drive. The E-Class is a great example of understanding your strengths and doubling down on them, because that’s exactly what the customer is looking for. While we could argue that a few features are missing for the price, there is no denying that the new-gen E-Class remains incredibly value-friendly, especially in the GST 2.0 era. While SUVs may be the fad in recent times, the E-Class is a timeless classic that exudes confidence, which its owners would like to relate to.

