I test drove 2025 Hyundai Venue in Goa: My full-day experience

Hyundai recently gave the Venue a new-gen update to keep its sub-compact SUV competitive in an ever-evolving segment that sees new entrants every year. The Venue has always been a strong seller for Hyundai, but as they say, “change is the only constant." With over 60 upgrades, Hyundai has infused fresh life into the SUV and I was invited all the way to Goa to find out whether these updates have truly elevated the Venue’s overall substance.

What's new on the Venue?

Although the Venue hasn’t yet been tested by crash agencies, it’s expected to perform better than before, as this new architecture is substantially stiffer than the outgoing K2 platform

For most people, the 2025 Venue will immediately come across as a larger, more thoroughly redesigned SUV. It now looks noticeably more stylish, thanks to several new design elements, and its overall presence feels more aligned with Hyundai’s bigger SUVs like the Creta and Alcazar. In fact, many are already calling it a “mini Creta" - a nickname that, in my opinion, actually works in the Venue’s favour.

More importantly, Hyundai claims it has significantly improved the SUV’s safety by shifting to the new global K1 platform. Although the Venue hasn’t yet been tested by crash agencies, it’s expected to perform better than before, as this new architecture is substantially stiffer than the outgoing K2 platform, with greater use of ultra high-strength steel in key structural areas. This is worth spotlighting because design and feature upgrades are expected with any update, but adopting an entirely new platform for improved safety is a major step.

Kudos to Hyundai for prioritising this.

The bigger wheelbase in the new Venue has unlocked more legroom for the second-row occupants, and although overall length remains the same, the SUV is now taller and wider

Other than this, what in my opinion the main highlight is the bigger wheelbase that has unlocked more legroom for the second-row of passengers. And ofcourse, the SUV is now taller, and wider, while the overall length remains the same. The rear seat now benefits from the 20mm longer wheelbase and the scooped-out backs of the front seats, giving passengers a noticeable increase in knee room. Thigh support, however, still leaves room for improvement. Shoulder space has gone up slightly too, though fitting three adults across the rear bench remains a tight affair. On the positive side, rear occupants continue to get a reclining seat, and Hyundai has now added sunshades for extra comfort.

The main highlight of the cabin is the new 10.25-inch dual-screen setup on the dashboard, which itself features a more modern layout with improved materials

Hyundai Venue’s cabin feels like a meaningful step up, both in quality and experience. The dashboard now gets a cleaner, more modern layout with a redesigned centre console and improved materials that lend a more premium feel. The highlight is the new dual 10.25-inch screen setup - one for the infotainment system and the other for the fully digital instrument cluster - bringing a tech-rich ambience usually seen in a segment above. Hyundai has added features that genuinely enhance everyday practicality, including ventilated front seats, a wireless charger, rear AC vents, a 360-degree camera, and connected car tech with expanded functionality. The seats are more supportive, and the increased cabin space makes the Venue feel roomier than before. Subtle yet thoughtful touches like ambient lighting, Type-C fast chargers, and improved storage areas further elevate the in-cabin usability. Not to forget, it also gets Level-2 ADAS.

How is it to drive?

The new Venue comes with three engine options. We tested the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit, which makes 120 bhp and 172 Nm of torque

I'll admit, I have driven most of the Hyundai vehicles, but never a Venue. And given an opportunity to test the 1.0-litre turbo, I immediately said yes. For reference, the SUV is available in multiple engine and transmission options that have been carried over from the previous model year, the only addition is the introduction of an automatic gearbox option on its diesel engine. The available powertrain options on the Hyundai Venue include:

1.2L NA Petrol (4-cyl) 83 hp / 115 Nm: Paired with a 5-speed manual

1.0L Turbo-Petrol (3-cyl) 120 hp / 172 Nm: Transmission options: 6-speed manual or 7-speed DCT

1.5L Turbo-Diesel (4-cyl) 116 hp / 250 Nm: Now available with a 6-speed torque converter automatic, alongside the 6-speed manual

As I mentioned earlier, driving the Venue was a fresh experience for me, but one thing felt instantly familiar, the refined purr of its 1.0L turbo-petrol engine and that trademark fluid steering feel that unmistakably makes a Hyundai, a Hyundai.

Rolling off the start line, the Venue quickly reminds you that it’s a compact SUV built for everyday Indian road conditions. It’s a practical package, and its compact footprint inspires confidence, especially when navigating tight, crowded corners where its agility really shines. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit I was driving felt lively, particularly in Sport mode. In Eco and Normal modes, though, it tends to run out of breath if you press the accelerator hard. That said, refinement levels are okay, and the 7-speed DCT delivers quick, smooth and predictable gear shifts. However, do not expect it to rocket out like a hot-hatch, because it's not really meant to do that. There is a bit of turbo-lag in the lower rev-range, especially if you try to drive it too enthusiastically, but it's nothing I'll complain of, given the size of the engine. The 1.0 Turbo unit has enough punch for you to enjoy the everyday drive, without any drama and it delivers exactly that, nothing more.

Handling And Ride Quality:

The Venue’s suspension setup does a commendable job of soaking up most of the impact without letting anything harsh filter into the cabin.

What really stands out is how confidently the Venue handles broken roads and uneven stretches and Goa had plenty of those on offer. Even before getting onto the highway to let the Venue stretch its legs, potholes around the very next corner made sure the suspension was put to work. I also took it up to a hilltop for some epic shots, and the mix of tarmac, rough patches, and mild off-road sections gave me a clear sense of Hyundai’s suspension tuning. It’s evident that the Venue is engineered as a family-comfort-focused SUV, not something you’d pick for carving corners.

The Venue’s suspension setup (a McPherson strut at the front and a coupled torsion beam axle at the rear) does a commendable job of soaking up most of the impact without letting anything harsh filter into the cabin. After driving it across Goa’s uneven, narrow, and twisty roads for an entire day, I came away genuinely impressed with how well the suspension is tuned to deliver a plush, cushioned ride.

The Final Word:

The new Venue ranges from ₹ 7.89 lakh for the base model to ₹ 15.69 lakh for the range-topping diesel automatic variant

I’ve rarely found myself genuinely impressed by a sub-compact SUV, but the new Venue has changed that, despite me not being an SUV person, and certainly not a compact SUV fan. From the perspective of an average Indian buyer, though, the Venue ticks a lot of boxes. It’s not just feature-rich; it delivers a compelling value proposition.

Hyundai has kept the starting price attractive at ₹7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). However, as you climb the ladder, the prices rise steeply - ₹14.74 lakh for the turbo-petrol DCT, ₹15.48 lakh for the top-spec N Line, and ₹15.69 lakh for the diesel automatic - positioning the higher trims among the priciest in the segment. I just wish the top-end variants were priced a little more aggressively, because otherwise, Hyundai seems to have nailed the Venue’s brief.

What’s clear is that the new Venue aims to offer more value than before while remaining competitive. It has grown in size, expanded its feature list, and is claimed to be safer thanks to a new platform - all while retaining the easy, confident driving manners it’s always been known for.

2025 Hyundai Venue: Strengths & Weakness

The new Venue retains its confident driving dynamics while growing in size, expanding its feature suite and enhancing its safety credentials with a new platform

I Like:

Updated design, sorted proportions, modern look

Excellent suite of interior features, and upclass feel of cabin

Comfortable and cushioned ride quality

I Dislike:

High price on top trims

Handling that isn't confidence inspiring

Turbo lag on 1.0 L (3 cyl) engine

