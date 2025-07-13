2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Review: Still a Pulsar for the masses?

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z arrived at showrooms last year as the biggest Pulsar ever. It took a while, but Bajaj finally built a true-blue performance Pulsar, bringing substantial power at a stellar price tag. But achieving that price point meant stringent control over parts. You need the right combination of high-quality hardware and sufficient power to ensure better longevity. That’s why the 2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z focuses on a comprehensive upgrade, just a year after its launch. It not only gets a bump in power but also sports better hardware. Do the changes make a difference? We sampled the 2025 Pulsar NS400Z in and around Pune to tell you about it.

2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: What’s New?

The updated Pulsar NS400Z gets an updated engine and cycle parts for better performance. The engine gets new internals and now makes 3 bhp more than before, while there’s a bi-directional quickshifter added to the package. The bike also gets new radial tyres and sintered brake pads, all of which are changes courtesy of customer and media feedback.

The 373 cc motor gets new internals, including a forged piston, revised valvetrain, and a larger intake duct, all of which help push out 3 bhp more than before

2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z : Performance Improvement

The big change comes to the engine on the 2025 Pulsar NS400Z. The 373 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor stays the same in displacement, but gets new internal components, including a revised valvetrain, cam timings and larger intake duct. The motor now uses a forged piston, which Bajaj says helps in achieving better thermal stability, reduced friction, and improved durability. In essence, the revised internals now make this engine closer than before to the KTM unit, where it’s originally from. Bajaj has also redesigned the radiator cowl that pushes the heat away from the rider’s legs, a subtle but important improvement.

The upgrades help squeeze out 3 bhp more power at 42.4 bhp at 9,000 rpm, while peak torque remains the same at 35 Nm at 7,500 rpm. Both now kick in at 500 rpm later. The redline has moved up from 9,700 rpm to 10,700 rpm, while the bike has seen a significant drop in timings. 0-60 kmph comes up in 2.7 seconds, 0.5 seconds faster than before, whereas 0-100 kmph takes 6.4 seconds, 1.1 seconds faster than before.

The extra 3 bhp is locked behind the Sport mode, and so is the bi-directional quickshifter that has been calibrated to the new engine

The additional performance has been locked behind the Sport mode, which is where you’ll find the burst in acceleration. We rode the bike mostly in Sport mode, and there is a notable difference in power delivery, thanks to the additional power, but also because of a more aggressive throttle. The bike feels more urgent this time and revs happily with quick bursts whenever you open the throttle.

The extra 3 bhp has a strong contribution in the mid and top-end of the power band. The bike gets up to triple-digit speeds faster and sits more comfortably at higher rpms. The top speed has also moved up from 150 kmph to 157 kmph. There is some buzz around the fuel tank at the 5,500 rpm mark, but nothing that feels unsettling. The Sport mode also feels quicker thanks to a more upright power curve over the Road/Off-Road and Rain modes. The difference is a gentler throttle response in the other modes, which should help with a better balance in performance and efficiency. The motor also feels more tractable at lower speeds in the Road mode, which wasn’t the case in Sport, wherein it needs to be revved more constantly. The engine has a nice raspy exhaust note that gives it the right grunt from the get-go.

2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: New Bi-Directional Quickshifter

Trust Bajaj to simplify advanced technology for the price-conscious buyer, and that is the case with the new bi-directional quickshifter on the 2025 Pulsar NS400Z. At the outset, the unit works rather well, and in my opinion, worked better than the one on the new-gen KTM 390 Adventure that I rode earlier this year. It’s a well-calibrated unit that responds to inputs seamlessly, irrespective of the direction. Bajaj calls it ‘Sport Shift’, and it only works in the Sport mode. It has been calibrated according to the new engine, factoring in the extra 3 bhp, which is why you won’t be able to retrofit one on the existing Pulsar NS400Z.

What’s more impressive is that Bajaj has achieved this without using the more expensive quickshifters seen on KTM models. Instead, the company uses a more simplified sensor-less quickshifter to achieve the same results. Bajaj explains that it uses the gear-position sensor to also anticipate the gear change and accordingly help the rider upshift or downshift. Its engineers managed to do so in-house with the Bosch-sourced unit and after four months of calibration efforts. In contrast, a more expensive quickshifter would achieve the same result with a combination of three sensors. From a production standpoint, there is a substantial difference, which translates to more savings for the customer.

The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z gets sintered brake pads that are more confidence-inspiring and offer better a bite at the lever

2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Better Braking

The new sintered brake pads replace the organic ones on the 2025 edition and are a big welcome on the Pulsar NS400Z. We found the brakes lacked a strong bite at the lever when we rode the bike last year, and sintered brake pads would be the first change we’d make to the motorcycle. We are glad to see this now coming from the factory itself.

Bajaj says the new sintered pads make for a 7 per cent shorter stopping distance. The front brake feels sharper and is more confidence-inspiring, especially with more power at play. The bike reacts quicker to braking inputs and offers better control than the predecessor did.

The steel radial tyres are a big plus for improving overall performance, and can be easily retrofitted on existing Pulsar NS400Z motorcycles as an easy upgrade

2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: New Radial Tyres

Better control also comes from the new steel radial tyres on the 2025 Pulsar NS400Z. Bajaj is offering you the option between MRFs and Apollo Alpha H1 tyres that do a fantastic job. We rode the bike fitted with the Apollo steel radials, and the tyres held up well on wet and dry surfaces. The bike also gets a wider 150-section rear tyre, up from the 140-section unit on the older model. Straight-line stability is better, and so is the handling effort.

Speaking of which, there is no change in the handling and ride quality of the Pulsar NS400Z. The suspension setup remains the same with USD forks up front and a monoshock at the rear. The bike remains sharp around a corner and is now more confident with the radial tyres. The Pulsar 400 is compact, well-balanced, and seamless in changing directions. Manoeuvrability in the city is easy too, and there is little to complain about. The ride quality is firm, but it handles bad roads well at low speeds.

The design remains the same, and so does the digital console, but Bajaj says the UI has been simplified over the older model

2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Cosmetic Changes?

The design remains the same on the 2025 Pulsar NS400Z, but Bajaj could’ve used this opportunity to introduce new colours. On the bright side, there is no visual change on the motorcycle unless you come closer and inspect the new hardware in the form of the tyres, radiator cowl, and brakes. The digital instrument console remains the same as well. That said, I would like to see a more premium display whenever the brand plans for the next upgrade. On the flip side, the sintered brake pads and radial tyres can be retrofitted on the 2024 Pulsar NS400Z, and that’s an easy upgrade for existing owners.

2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Verdict

Bajaj takes feedback seriously, and it’s nice to see the brand working on improving its products based on it. The 2025 Pulsar NS400Z gets only better with upgrades, even if it now means shelling out a premium of about ₹7,000. Priced at ₹1.92 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the biggest Pulsar ever still retains its competitive price tag while still staying true to the masses.

