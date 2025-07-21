2025 Apache RTR 310 first ride review: Does TVS’s streetfighter finally beat the buzz?

The TVS Apache RTR 310 was first launched back in 2023, marking a bold new chapter in the Apache lineage, bringing together sharp streetfighter styling, aggressive performance, and a host of segment-first features. Positioned as the naked sibling to the RR 310, the RTR 310 is designed to offer a more visceral, road-focused riding experience. With its distinctive design, advanced tech, and a performance-tuned heart, this motorcycle aims to appeal to both spirited commuters and weekend thrill-seekers alike. The RTR 310 continues to be an important product for the manufacturer, considering that most motorcycles sold in India are still naked ones , and the RTR 310 is the most powerful and top-of-the-line naked motorcycle that TVS has in its lineup.

Now, in true TVS fashion, the Apache RTR 310 has been updated for 2025. It gets a few subtle upgrades over the outgoing version. So, what are they? We swung a leg over the new Apache RTR 310 in Coimbatore on the CoASTTrace track and on the public roads to find out just how well it lives up to the hype — and whether it has what it takes to shake up the 300cc naked bike segment.

The Fury Yellow continues to be on sale and is available from the Top variant onwards.

2025 TVS Apache RTR 310: What are the cosmetic changes?

The 2025 iteration of the Apache RTR 310 looks more or less the same. It is now available in four colour schemes that are dual tone. However, the colours are tied to the variant that the person opts for. The base trim is offered only with Arsenal Black, whereas the Top trim is offered in Fiery Red and Fury Yellow. Finally, there is the Sepang Blue, which is inspired by the TVS Asia One Make Championship race bike.

2025 TVS Apache RTR 310: Are there any engine updates?

The engine now comes with a transparent clutch cover, first seen on the Apache RR 310.

The Apache RTR 310 was known to have vibrations, and that was the brand's primary focus with the 2025 update. First up, there is a new, smaller sprocket at the rear. Then there is the throttle response that has been improved. The sensors have been remapped to respond not just to how much the throttle has been opened but also to how fast the throttle was opened. What these changes have helped is improve the throttle response and fueling. It feels smooth and crisp. Moreover, it is now also running on a new engine map.

However, there is still a buzz which converts into vibrations at higher rpms. In city speeds, this might be acceptable, but out on the highway while doing triple-digit speeds, the vibrations are bothersome. However, the performance from the engine continues to be nice and rev-friendly. The exhaust note from the engine is raspy, but to the rider, only the engine note is heard, which is a bit mechanical.

Then there is the gearbox, which is very slick. It also comes with a bi-directional quickshifter, which works quite well. Surprisingly, it was on the track, where it missed a downshift twice. The clutch action is also light, so in bumper-to-bumper traffic, the rider should not face any aches in his left hand.

2025 TVS Apache RTR 310: What are the feature additions?

For 2025, TVS Motor Company has added knuckle guards, which are now a standard fitment. There is a transparent clutch cover on the side, which just adds to the coolness factor. We already saw this on the updated RR 310. Then the TFT cluster has been slightly updated for a better user interface and multiple languages. Finally, the brand has added Drag Torque Control, which controls the engine braking to ensure that the rear wheel does not sway or hop under heavy downshifting. And it works, out on the track. I tried this on the track, and not once did I feel anything going wrong with the rear wheel.

The instrument cluster of the RTR 310 shows a plethora of information. With the riding mode, the display theme also changes.

TVS is also now offering Launch Control, which is available only in the Track mode. Once engaged, the TFT screen would show the instructions to launch the motorcycle. So, engage the first gear, wack on the throttle and let go of the clutch. Finally, there is the keyless ride, which eliminates the need to slot and turn the key. The rider just needs to push a button, and the bike wakes up. What's left now is to just flick the engine kill switch and crank the engine.

2025 TVS Apache RTR 310: What are the BTO kits?

So, the base trim of the Apache RTR 310 comes with cruise control, linear traction control, Drag Torque Control and rear wheel lift protection. Then there is the top variant that adds a bi-directional quichshifter.

TVS is also offering sequential turn indicators with the Apache RTR 310.

After the Top variant, the customer is eligible for the BTO or Built-to-Order kits. First up there is the Kit 1, which adds Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, brass-coated chain and an adjustable suspension for the front as well as at the rear. Finally, there is the Kit 2, which adds a host of features such as keyless ride and launch control. There is also an IMU that enables cornering function for the cruise control, traction control, ABS, Drag Torque Control and Slop Dependent Control.

2025 TVS Apache RTR 310: How is the handling and ride quality?

Braking duties are done by a disc in the front as well as at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer along with cornering function with the BTO kit.

The Apache RTR 310 continues to be a fantastic handler in the corners. If you are an aggressive rider, then you might scrape the footpegs a bit too soon. It continues to use Michelin Road 5 tyres, which are amazing. They are sticky, provide an ample amount of feedback and stability as well. The brakes are strong, and the rear ABS intervenes only when you stomp on the brake pedal hard. Speaking of ABS, there is also a Supermoto mode that disables the ABS on the rear wheel. The ride quality of the Apache RTR 310 continues to be absorbent while being confident through the corners. However, the seat is very firm and will cause aches.

2025 TVS Apache RTR 310: Verdict

The 2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 builds on the solid foundation laid by its predecessor, evolving subtly but meaningfully in key areas that matter to riders. While the design remains largely unchanged, the refreshed colour palette offers some visual freshness. More importantly, TVS has clearly paid attention to rider feedback, addressing one of the bike’s main criticisms — vibrations. The changes to the sprocket, improved throttle mapping, and refined fueling make it a smoother machine, though some buzziness still lingers at higher revs.

The RTR 310 shares its underpinnings with the RR 310.

TVS has also stepped up its game on the tech. In essence, the 2025 Apache RTR 310 doesn’t reinvent itself but sharpens the experience it offers. It’s still a compelling option for those who want an aggressive and tech-laden streetfighter in the sub-400cc segment. With the added features and refinements, it now feels more complete and better equipped than ever to challenge rivals in the crowded 300cc naked bike space. This is important considering where TVS has positioned the Apache RTR 310. It has an introductory price of between ₹2.40 lakh and ₹2.85 lakh. This is very close to the KTM Duke 390, which is considered to be in a league of its own and costs ₹2.97 lakh. On the other hand, there is the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z priced at ₹1.92 lakh. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom.

