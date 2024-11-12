2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire first drive review: Can it Amaze you?

Back when Maruti Suzuki first launched the Swift , it became a huge hit in the Indian market. During that time, sedans were quite hot so it only made sense for them to spawn a compact sedan out of it. So, we got the Swift Dzire and then as we know, Dzire became the best-selling compact sedan in the country. The Swift and the Dzire have always shared everything but that finally changes now.

It is time for the fourth generation of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, it is time for the compact sedan to finally get its own identity. The price of the new Dzire starts at ₹6.67 lakh ex-showroom which is marginally more expensive than the outgoing one which by the way will continue to sell as a Tour S model. So, does the Dzire has what it takes to revive a dying segment of compact sedans? We got to drive the 2024 Dzire around Goa and tried to find the answer to this question.

Watch: Maruti Dzire 2024 review | Aura enhanced to Amaze sedan lovers? Features, drive experience, mileage

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire review: Exterior

The latest Maruti Suzuki Dzire looks nothing like the latest Swift that was launched earlier in 2024. This is the first time ever that the sedan has taken an entirely different route, in terms of exterior styling, from the hatchback.

Till now, the Dzire always looked like an extension of the Swift and that is true because Maruti would just change up the rear end to incorporate a boot without any other major changes, however, for the fourth generation that is not the case. It gets an all-new design which is no longer shared with the Swift.

Up-front, there is a new set of headlamps and Daytime Running Lamps. On the higher variants, there are LED units while the lower ones get a projector setup. The LED DRLs integrate into the chrome strip that runs through the new grille and bumper. There are also LED fog lamps on the top-end variant. From the front, the the Dzire does have a strong road presence which is further aided by the flat bonnet.

The new Y-shaped LED tail lamps look quite nice and there is also a boot lid spoiler.

On the sides, there are new 15-inch alloy wheels on the higher variant whereas the lower variants get steel wheels. Now, the boot is also neatly integrated into the C-pillar and it does not look like an afterthought. At the rear, there are new Y-shaped LED tail lamps that come as standard, a boot lid spoiler and a shark fin antenna.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire review: Interior

If you have ever sat in any other Maruti Suzuki cars then the cabin of the 2024 Dzire will be a familiar place for you. The dashboard has the same layered design as the Swift but it gets a faux wood finish and cream and beige elements. The highlight of the dashboard is the freestanding 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It is the same screen that we have seen on the recent Maruti vehicles. What surprised me was the sound quality of the speakers, it is quite nice and is aided by Arkamys.

The interior gets a black and beige colour scheme which can get dirty quite easily.

There are two cup holders in the centre console, a space for the mobile phone which doubles up as a wireless charger. Maruti also offers a 12V socket and a USB port for the front occupants but the front armrest is missing which would have been a nice addition, especially on the automatic variants. There is also no heads-up display but what is big for Dzire is that it now offers an electric sunroof.

At the rear, there is a decent amount of space for the occupants in terms of knee room and headroom. What can be improved is the under-thigh support. The space here is best suited for two adults and a child only. Thankfully, Maruti does offer a centre armrest, rear AC vents, a USB A port and a USB C port for charging mobile devices. The only concern is that the beige colour scheme that Maruti is using for the cabin gets dirty quite easily.

The rear occupants get rear AC vents, USB ports to charge mobile devices and a centre armrest.

Then there is the boot space which is rated for 382 litres and is quite decent for the segment. It should be able to take a couple of suitcases along with other bags quite easily. Brownie points to Maruti Suzuki for adding a high-quality 360-degree parking camera and tyre pressure monitoring system.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire review: Drive

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire now gets the same engine as the new-gen Swift. It is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that is naturally aspirated. It puts out 80 bhp of max power and peak torque output is rated for 111 Nm. So, the figures have dropped when compared to the earlier K Series engine.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire will be offered with a petrol and a CNG powertrain.

In search of better efficiency, the spirited character has been lost. The claimed fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we saw the fuel efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark. However, we will have to do a proper fuel efficiency test to further comment on how much the Dzire will deliver in real-world conditions.

The new engine feels groans while accelerating and it does take a fair amount of throttle input to get going so building speeds can take some time. So, if you consider yourself an enthusiast, this might not be the engine for you. Another thing that Maruti could have improved is the NVH levels.

The 5-speed manual gearbox has short throws but could feel a bit rubbery sometimes. Then there is the 5-speed AMT which did surprise me with how smooth it is with very few head jerks. Obviously, do not expect it to be as smooth as a DCT, CVT or torque converter. However, it will get the job done without any fuss, especially in the city. Out on the highway, while overtaking, the driver will have to do some planning.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire puts on a more handsome looking face when compared to other compact sedans that are on sale in India currently.

The suspension setup has been substantially improved over the previous generation of Dzire. It absorbs the bumps better and the body roll is quite controlled as well while pushing through the corners. The steering provides a good feel, and feedback and inspires confidence at high speed by weighing up nicely.

Maruti will also be offering a CNG powertrain with the Dzire. While running on CNG, the power and torque output will fall to 69 bhp and 101 Nm. It will be offered only with a 5-speed manual gearbox. It has a claimed fuel efficiency of 33.73 km/kg.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire review: Verdict

With its updated design, the Dzire will definitely be able to turn heads and even find new takers. The 2024 Dzire comes with safety enhancements, a fuel-efficient engine and more features. Yes, the engine is not as enthusiastic as the previous version but people who are looking for the Dzire are mostly looking for good fuel efficiency and decent space for family. The Dzire also benefits from the strong support from the vast service network of Maruti Suzuki and the cherry on top is that the Dzire has scored 5 stars in a crash test done by Global NCAP. However, if you are in the market for something with a bit more space, and refinement and still want to be with Maruti Suzuki then you can take a look at Baleno and Fronx.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire starts at ₹6.79 lakh and go up to ₹10.14 lakh. The prices are ex-showroom and introductory. The 2024 Dzire will be offered in four variants and seven colour options. It will be competing against the Hyundai Aura and the upcoming Honda Amaze.

