2024 Audi Q7 SUV review: Are the recent updates worth your undivided attention?

The Audi Q7 was first launched in India back in 2008 and at the time, was a formidable player in a space that was far less crowded than it is today. The luxury SUV segment has grown in number and in stature over the past decade and a half, and the Q7 has lost some of its sheen on the way. It is not even the flagship SUV in Audi's own portfolio, a crown that is currently worn by the Q8 . But the challenges have hardly seemed to have a bearing on this particular SUV that is also seen as a timeless classic by those with a budget for it.

The question though is would you consider the Audi Q7 today, a timeless classic but with several updates to potentially play the field strong?

Audi Q7: Exterior design highlights

The Q7 is still one of the largest SUVs in the luxury car segment that money can buy. It is absolutely imposing. And while it essentially retains all its visual flavours, Audi has paid attention to minor details that are often the central focal point for the affluent buyer. So while the central grill on the face is as large as ever, it now gets vertical chrome bits. So while the Matrix technology on the headlights has been taken forward, the design has been tweaked. And the lower bumper - complete with the air intake shape - has been altered to lend the otherwise muscular face a dash of sporty appeal.

With a wheelbase of 3,000 mm, the Q7 continues to have a very imposing view from the outside. This also translates into one of the most spacious cabins for any luxury vehicle.

The wheel size on the latest Q7 has been upped from 19 inches to 20 inches and at the rear, the LED taillights receive style updates. The rear bumper too has been reworked slightly, complete with the trapezoidal exhaust tips.

Sportier bits like a reworked rear bumper give a younger appeal to the Q7, an SUV that has been on Indian roads since 2008.

These aren't exactly changes but more of slight modifications, or alterations if you like. What these do though is help the SUV retain its classic - and muscular - charm while adding a slight dose of panache.

Audi Q7: Cabin highlights

The Q7 has always had one of the best cabins in its segment - in terms of crucial factors such as space, finish and features. Audi has chosen not to dabble with any of this and barring a new wood panel play on the dashboard, there isn't anything new to report on.

The Q7 has large screens in its cabin but these are not as distracting as screens in many luxury SUVs of today. The drawing input for alphabets to set a destination, however, ought to be done away with pronto.

And that's fine because whether is the 10.1-inch infotainment screen, 8.6-inch air-conditioning control screen, 12.3-inch driver display unit, 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, or even more minor features like ventilated seats, massive sunroof, wireless phone charge pad and multi-zone climate control - all are above par for a vehicle in this segment. True there may not be much to explore, even for the first-time Q7 buyer. But this SUV pampers a fair bit without making one feel too guilty. There is still a whole lot of space in the front two rows, enough area for young adults in the final row, comfortable seats all around and a ginormous boot area, especially with the last row folded down.

Audi Q7 offers plenty of customisation options for storage.

Audi Q7: Drive highlights

The Audi Q7 is likey self and chauffeur driven in equal parts and this is where this SUV truly excels in. It is one of the sportiest in the fray and the Q7 is eager enough to lug all the weight it has courtesy a 3.0-litre, 340hp turbo-petrol V6 engine. This is paired to a fluid eight-speed automatic gearbox which helps the machine go from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.6 seconds. This is massively impressive considering the proportions of the Q7 even if it is hardly going to be deployed for sprint runs.

The Audi Q7 and an open highway stretch is a match made in automotive heaven.

The Q7 continues to be an SUV that demands to be driven and while fairly fine within city limits, is in its best mood out on open roads. Glide it all the way to triple-digit speeds and the Q7 hums along fairly well while cocooning everyone inside. The only downsides come in the form of suspensions which are a bit too soft - making for an up and down bobbing on bad stretches, and the integration of the engine start-stop which often comes into play even before the SUV has come to a complete pause. Of course this second bit can be turned off.

The Q7 is also equipped with ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance System but as is personal opinion about the technology, I feel it isn't too relevant for Indian conditions. Or at least it shouldn't be.

Audi Q7: Verdict

The Audi Q7 continues to face off against established champions like Mercedes-Benz GLS and BMW X7 which have found increasing favour over the past several years. What is commendable about the Audi is that it has not been overwhelmed by its rivals. But should you opt for an SUV that hasn't exactly had radical updates in some time now?

The Audi Q7 plays to its strengths and the resume highlights its refined drive, spacious cabin and solid appearance from the outside. Plus, at a base launch price of ₹88.60 lakh (ex-showroom), it is also significantly easier on the pocket without losing its premium appeal.

