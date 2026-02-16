HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Pothole Related Road Accidents Increase By 53 Per Cent In 5 Years: Morth

Pothole-related road accidents increase by 53 per cent in 5 years: MoRTH

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 16 Feb 2026, 11:38 am
MoRTH reports a 53% surge in pothole-related accidents and rising fatalities between 2020 and 2024. The government is addressing maintenance through stricter contractor accountability, digital feedback, and enhanced victim compensation.

Responsibility of Maintenance

The responsibility for the maintenance of roads is split between the central government for national highways and state governments for local networks. The ministry utilises contractual models such as build-operate-transfer (BOT), hybrid annuity model (HAM), and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), making the contractors accountable for repairs during a specific liability period set by the government, based on the highway it is.

Repairs and Feedback

Moreover, specialised maintenance contracts are employed to keep surfaces functional for other stretches. Potential repairs are identified by field officers through thorough field inspection using drone surveys and specialised survey vehicles, while monitoring digital feedback from the public via the Rajmargyatra App and the 1033 helpline.

Compensation for Fatalities and Injuries

In a separate reply to the Lok Sabha on December 11, 2025, the Ministry highlighted that the compensation in hit-and-run cases is provided under the Compensation to Victims of Hit and Run Motor Accidents Scheme, 2022. The scheme provides 2 lakh in case of death and 50,000 for grievous injury. The government has also notified the Cashless Treatment of Road Accident Victims Scheme, 2025, which allows treatment up to 1.5 lakh per victim for a maximum of seven days from the date of the accident.

First Published Date: 16 Feb 2026, 11:38 am IST

