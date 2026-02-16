Pothole-related road accidents increase by 53 per cent in 5 years: MoRTH

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) recently informed the Lok Sabha that road accidents caused by potholes increased by approximately 53 per cent between 2020 and 2024. The information, compiled from police reports across States and Union Territories, also lists fatalities and injuries and outlines how complaints and maintenance are handled on National Highways.

Road Accidents and Fatalities

As per the data shared by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in the Lok Sabha on February 12, 2026, the number of road accidents attributed to potholes has increased between 2020 and 2024. In addition to that, 3,713 accidents linked to potholes were recorded in 2020. Not only that, but the figure rose to 5,432 in 2024, representing an increase of about 53 per cent over the five years. Notably, fatalities or crash-related deaths were reported at 1,555 in 2020 and 2,385 in 2024, while the total number of injured persons stood at 3,167 in 2020 and 4,643 in 2024.

Responsibility of Maintenance

The responsibility for the maintenance of roads is split between the central government for national highways and state governments for local networks. The ministry utilises contractual models such as build-operate-transfer (BOT), hybrid annuity model (HAM), and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), making the contractors accountable for repairs during a specific liability period set by the government, based on the highway it is.

Repairs and Feedback

Moreover, specialised maintenance contracts are employed to keep surfaces functional for other stretches. Potential repairs are identified by field officers through thorough field inspection using drone surveys and specialised survey vehicles, while monitoring digital feedback from the public via the Rajmargyatra App and the 1033 helpline.

Compensation for Fatalities and Injuries

In a separate reply to the Lok Sabha on December 11, 2025, the Ministry highlighted that the compensation in hit-and-run cases is provided under the Compensation to Victims of Hit and Run Motor Accidents Scheme, 2022. The scheme provides ₹2 lakh in case of death and ₹50,000 for grievous injury. The government has also notified the Cashless Treatment of Road Accident Victims Scheme, 2025, which allows treatment up to ₹1.5 lakh per victim for a maximum of seven days from the date of the accident.

