Planning to buy Ultraviolette Tesseract? Key facts you must know

The Ultraviolette Tesseract is the first-ever electric scooter from the EV manufacturer that has grabbed a lot of attention with its performance-focused electric motorcycle. The Ultraviolette Tesseract is all set to go on sale in India in 2026, with the possible launch timeframe being around mid-2026. Unveiled in the country in 2025, the Ultraviolette Tesseract bears a starting price of ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ultraviolette Tesseract is the first electric scooter by Ultraviolette, which has unique features such as dual radar and cameras.

If you have been planning to buy this scooter, here are the top facts you must know about it.

Ultraviolette Tesseract: Price

The Ultraviolette Tesseract is priced at ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). Besides this regular pricing, the electric scooter was introduced with an introductory pricing of ₹1.20 lakh (ex-showroom), which was initially reserved for the first 10,000 customers, and later expanded for the first 50,000 customers.

Ultraviolette Tesseract: Powertrain & specifications

Powering the Ultraviolette Tesseract electric scooter is an electric motor capable of pumping 21 bhp peak power. The company claims a riding range of up to 261 km on a single charge for the Tesseract, and it claims to sprint 0-60 kmph in 2.9 seconds. Tesseract will be available in three battery pack choices: 3.5 kWh, 5 kWh, and 6 kWh. The range will vary depending on the battery size.

Ultraviolette Tesseract: Features

The Ultraviolette Tesseract gets a wide range of features aided by advanced technology. It gets features such as blind spot detection, overtake alert, and collision alert. Other noteworthy features include a dual LED-projector headlamp with floating LED DRLs and a large TFT touchscreen display with connectivity suite and ride analytics. It also gets keyless access, park assist, hill hold, cruise control, navigation, music control, and more.

Ultraviolette Tesseract: Design

Ultraviolette Tesseract gets a sleek, combat helicopter-inspired look that features sharp sculpted lines, LED lights, and a streamlined aerodynamic shape. Drawing inspiration from combat helicopters, the Tesseract has an aggressive and aerodynamic appearance. It is available in three bold colour options: Desert Sand, Sonic Pink and Stealth Black. It comes with a 34-litre under-seat storage compartment that can hold a full-face helmet. It rides on 14-inch alloy wheels.

Ultraviolette Tesseract: Safety

The Ultraviolette Tesseract is the first Indian electric scooter with integrated radar technology, providing rider safety with features like blind-spot detection, overtake signals and collision alerts. It also has front and rear cameras that can act as dashcams, offering complete spatial awareness and recording functionality.

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