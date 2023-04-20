In pics: Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus DSG gets new Deep Black Pearl paint scheme
Market introduction of the Volkswagen Taigun in Black Edition will commence from June 2023.
Volkswagen has introduced Deep Black Pearl paint finish on the Taigun GT Plus DSG as part of its new GT Edge Limited collection.
Market introduction of the Taigun Black Edition will commence from June 2023.
Taigun Black rides on Manila R17 alloy wheels with dual paint finish and sports GT branding on front grille, rear, and Fender badge
Safety features on the Volkswagen Taigun Black include six airbags and rear seat belt reminder.
Other features on the Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus DSG include electric sunroof and red ambient lighting.
Cabin of the Taigun Black features leatherette seat upholstery with red stitching. There is a 25.65-cm touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
First Published Date: 20 Apr 2023, 15:45 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Taigun
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now