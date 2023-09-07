In pics: TVS Apache RTR 310 debuts as the newest rival to the KTM 390 Duke
TVS Apache RTR 310 shares its underpinnings and engine with the Apache RR 310.
By:
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 07 Sep 2023, 14:39 PM 1/10 TVS Motor Company has launched the Apache RTR 310 in the Indian market. The prices start at ₹2.43 lakh ex-showroom. The manufacturer is offering three colour schemes and Built To Order kits as well. There are two BTO kits on offer - Dynamic Kit and Dynamic Pro Kit. 2/10 There are Apache RTR 310 is the naked version of the Apache RR 310. So, the RTR 310 comes with a single-piece handlebar, a low-slung LED headlamp with a heat sync, the fuel tank is still quite muscular and the key hole is placed on the fuel tank. 3/10 The design of the alloy wheels has been revised. They are wrapped in Michelin Road 5 rubber. There are petal disc brakes in the front as well as at the rear. Apart from dual-channel ABS, TVS is also offering Cornering ABS and SuperMoto ABS which disables the ABS on the rear wheel. 4/10 Despite the motorcycle being based on the RR 310, it comes with a revamped instrument cluster. It is a 5-inch TFT screen that is horizontally mounted. The instrument cluster supports GoPro Control, Music Control, Voice Assist, Smart Helmet Device Connectivity, Telephony and Navigation. There is Bluetooth connectivity as well. 5/10 The suspension setup on the Apache RTR 310 is done by up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. TVS says that the suspension setup is tuned by KYB. If the rider gets the Dynamic kit then the front suspension is adjustable for preload, compression and rebound damping whereas the rear suspension is adjustable for preload and rebound damping. 6/10 The Dynamic kit also adds tyre pressure monitoring system to the Apache RTR 310. TVS is also offering Dynamic Pro kit which comes with Race Tuned Dynamic Stability Control which includes Cornering ABS, Cornering traction control, Cornering Cruise control, wheelie control, slope dependent control and rear lift-off control. There is also a Climate Controlled seat on offer. 7/10 The motorcycle features first in segment smart lighting features – The all new Class D Dynamic LED Headlamp which has 3 levels of light intensity that changes basis the speed thus providing optimum lighting. The all new Dynamic Brake Lamp triggers rapid flashing of the brake lamp during hard braking. 8/10 The TVS Apache RTR 310 boasts of 12 freestyler accessories including knuckle guard, visor, pannier and top box kit and 14 safety gears. TVS is also offering 24x7 roadside assistance and annual maintenance contracts. There is also a Sepang Blue colour scheme which reflects 40 years of TVS Racing heritage. It is offered with the BTO kit. 9/10 TVS Motor Company is using the same trellis frame for the Apache RTR 310 that is doing duty on the Apache RR 310. However, the sub-frame is different. It is made up of lightweight aluminium. The handlebar is slightly tapered and the levers are 4-step adjustable. 10/10 Powering the Apache RTR 310 is a 312.2 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine which produces a max power output of 35 bhp and a peak torque output of 28.7 Nm. The engine has been retuned to suit the RTR 310. TVS is claiming a 0-60 kmph time of 2.81 seconds.
First Published Date:
07 Sep 2023, 14:39 PM IST