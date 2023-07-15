In pics: Hyundai Exter is the latest rival to Tata Punch
Hyundai will offer the Exter with a CNG and petrol powertrain.
Hyundai has launched its first micro SUV in the Indian market. It is called the Exter. The new vehicle will sit below the Venue in the lineup. The prices for the Exter start at ₹6 lakh and goes up to ₹10.10 lakh. These prices are introductory and ex-showroom.
Hyundai Exter will be going against the likes of Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Citroen C3 and Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The Exter is offered in seven variants. There is EX, EX(O), S, S(O), SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect.
The Exter comes with 1st in segment features such as footwell lighting, metal pedals, shark-fin antenna, smart electric sunroof, dashcam with dual camera, wireless charger, rear AC vents, premium floor mats, paddle shifters, on-board navigation and support for multiple languages.
As standard, the Exter comes with 6 airbags, an Anti-lock braking system with Electronic Brake Distribution, parking sensors, central locking, seat belt reminders, high-speed alert and an emergency stop signal. On the higher variants, there is Electronic Stability Control, rear parking camera, Vehicle Stability Management and Hill Start Assist as well.
The micro SUV also gets a dashcam from the factory. It features dual cameras and can record up to full HD quality. There is a smartphone application on offer as well. Moreover, there are multiple recording modes - Driving Recording (Normal), Event Recording (Event Recording), Vacation Recording (Time-Lapse).
Up-front the Exter comes with a split headlamp setup just like the Venue. The H-shaped LED Daytime Running Lamp are positioned above and the main headlamp cluster sits in the bumper. There is no LED lighting for the headlamps. However, there is halogen projector setup. There are no fog lamps on offer.
The digital instrument cluster is shared with other Hyundai and Kia models. There is a multi-information disply in the middle which can show various important alerts and information to the driver. There is cruise control and a multi-function steering wheel on offer as well.
Powering the Exter is a petrol and a CNG powertrain. Both use a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine It puts out 81.86 bhp of max power and 113.8 Nm of peak torque. While running on CNG, these figures are reduced to 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm. The max power arrives at 6,000 rpm while the peak torque output arrives at 4,000 rpm.
The Petrol powertrain comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. The CNG powertrain only gets a 5-speed manual gearbox. The CNG powertrain will be offered only with the S and SX variants.
The cabin layout is more or less the same as the Hyundai Aura and Grand i10 Aura. However, Hyundai is using different materials and patterns. The Exter also shares the platform with the Grand i10 Nios and Aura.
First Published Date: 15 Jul 2023, 13:29 PM IST
