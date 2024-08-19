Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos Tata Curvv Ev To Mg Zs Ev: Five Electric Cars In India Under 25 Lakh With Highest Range

Curvv EV to ZS EV: 5 Electric cars in India under 25 lakh with highest range

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Aug 2024, 15:19 PM
Follow us on:
Tata Curvv EV is the latest entrant in the Indian electric vehicle space with its launch taking place earlier this month.The Curvv EV promises a range
...
1/5 Tata Curvv EV has been launched at a starting price of 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric SUV offers up to 585 kms of range in a single charge. Tata claims the real world range of the electric SUV could be around 425 kms. The EV is equipped with two set of battery packs including a 45kWh unit and a 55kWh unit. It comes packed with features like level-2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats and more. It takes on MG ZS EV among compact electric SUVs in India.
2/5 BYD India has launched a new variant of the Atto 3 electric SUV earlier this year. The price of the EV now starts from just under 25 lakh. The new variant of the electric SUV comes equipped with a smaller 49.92 kWh battery pack compared to the higher variants. The entry-level Dynamic trim offers a range of up to 468 km (ARAI certified).
3/5 The Nexon EV is placed third on the list based on driving range on offer. The electric SUV from Tata Motors stable was launched last year priced between 14.49 lakh and 19.29 lakh (ex-showroom). It is equipped with two different battery pack options including a 30 kWh pack and a 40.5 kWh pack. The electric SUV promises to offer range of up to 465 kms in a single charge in the long-range version with bigger battery. The long-range Nexon EV is also capable of churning out 142 bhp of power and 215 Nm of peak torque. 

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon585 km
₹ 17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
MG ZS EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50.3 kWh Range Icon461 Km
₹ 18.98 - 25.20 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
BYD Atto 3
BatteryCapacity Icon60.48 kWh Range Icon521 km
₹ 24.99 - 33.99 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon39.4 kwh Range Icon456 km
₹ 15.49 - 19.19 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tata Nexon EV
BatteryCapacity Icon40.5 kWh Range Icon465 km
₹ 14.49 - 19.29 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki eVX
BatteryCapacity Icon60 kWh Range Icon550 Km
₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
4/5 The ZS EV, JSW MG Motor India's first electric car in India, also offers one of the highest range in an EV priced under 25 lakh. The electric SUV comes equipped with a 50.3 kWh lithium-ion battery and generates 174 bhp and 280 Nm. The EV also provides a claimed range of up to 461 kms in a single charge. The price of the MG ZS EV starts from 18.98 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 25.23 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant.
5/5 In January this year, Mahindra launched the updated version of the XUV400 electric SUV in India at a starting price of 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in three variants, the EV is offered with two choices of battery size including a 34.5kWh unit and a 39.4 kWh unit. The variant with bigger battery promises a range of up to 456 kms in a single charge while the range reduces to around 375 kms.
First Published Date: 19 Aug 2024, 15:19 PM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles Curvv EV Tata Motors Nexon EV MG Motor XUV400 Mahindra Electric vehicle Electric car EV Atto 3 BYD ZS EV
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS