Tata Altroz iCNG to launch soon. Check what is new
Tata Motors has opened bookings for the CNG version of the Altroz premium hatchback. The deliveries of the Altroz iCNG will start from May.
Tata Motors has officially introduced the CNG version of its premium hatchback Altroz on Wednesday, April 19. The carmaker has initiated booking procedure for the Altroz CNG at a token amount of ₹21,000. Tata will announce the price of its latest CNG model later and will start its delivery by May.
Tata Altroz CNG versions will be available in four variants, which include the XE, XM+, XZ and XZ+. The car will be available in four exterior colour options including Opera Blue, Arcade Grey, Avenue White and Downtown Red seen in this image.
Tata Altroz with iCNG technology was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 in January this year. The model was showcased along with the Punch CNG version, which is expected to be launched at a later date.
Tata Motors will introduce its twin-cylinder CNG technology for the first time with Altroz. The CNG kit includes two cylinders of 30 litres each placed lower in the boot space. To accomodate the cylinders, Tata has removed the spare wheel from here.
The new technology helps to open up more pace for luggage in the boot space which, conventionally, is occupied by CNG cylinder and barely any space for bags. Tigor and Tiago, the other two CNG vehicles from Tata Motors, do not offer this convenience.
Tata Motors says that Altroz CNG will offer over 300 litres of boot space despite the CNG kit. The Altroz CNG will go up against rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Glanza CNG versions when launched.
The cabin of the Altroz CNG remains largely the same. The only difference is the CNG mode button to switch between regular petrol mode. It will also offer the feature to start the engine in CNG mode, something the carmaker had introduced in Tigor and Tiago CNG models earlier.
