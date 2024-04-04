TOP SECTIONS
Home
Home
Auto
Photos
Skoda Superb Makes A Comeback To India. But Only 100 Lucky Can Buy It
Skoda Superb makes a comeback to India. But only 100 lucky can buy it
By:
Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Updated on:
04 Apr 2024, 09:49 AM
Skoda has relaunched the Superb sedan in India after one year. The sedan has been brought back via the CBU route in limited numbers.
1/4
Skoda Superb sedan has returned to India with several updates after it was discontinued a year ago due to stricter emission rules. The new Superb has made a comeback via the completely built unit (CBU) route and will be available to only 100 lucky customers.
2/4
Skoda has relaunched the Superb in only one variant. The top-end Laurin & Klement variant is available at a price of
₹
54 lakh (ex-showroom). Before being discontinued from Indian markets, the model was priced between
₹
34.79 lakh and
₹
38.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The big difference in price is due to the fact that it will be fully imported from global markets.
3/4
Skoda Superb 2024 has returned with a refreshed engine that is now compatible with the new BS6 phase 2 emission norms implemented from last year. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol engine comes mated to only a seven-speed DCT transmission unit and is capable of churning out 187 bhp of power and 320 Nm of peak torque.
4/4
The updated Skoda Superb will come with several new and updated features. These include a new 10.2-inch digital driver display and a 9.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen compatible with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Among other features are wireless charging, three-zone climate control, 12 way electronically adjustable front seats, massage and memory functions for the driver's seat. The two-spoke steering wheel now comes with paddle shifters.
First Published Date:
04 Apr 2024, 09:49 AM IST
Superb
Skoda
