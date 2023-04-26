HT Auto
In pics: Skoda on EV offensive with six models in pipeline by 2026

All new electric models from Skoda stable will belong to different segments and will bear the brand's new design philosophy - Modern Solid.
26 Apr 2023
Skoda Auto plans to launch six new electric vehicles in the global market by 2026. The new models will belong to different segments and all these models will bear the brand's new design philosophy - Modern Solid.
The brand recently gave a glimpse of what its electric models will look like and even revealed the name of one of the models.
Skoda plans to roll out an estate in 2026 which will be around 4.6 metres long. It will be an alternative to the Czech carmaker’s long-standing bestseller, the Octavia.
The first Skoda EV will be a small one, measuring 4.2 metres in length. The interior space will be on par with the larger traditional Scala hatchback.
The small Skoda SUV is expected to launch in 2025 with a likely price tag of around €25,000.
Skoda is also working on a large SUV that will be based on the Vision 7S. It will measure around 4.9 metres in length.
Skoda is also working on a modernized version of the Enyaq iV SUV and Enyaq Coupé iV.
The Skoda Elroq will be an electric alternative to the traditional Karoq SUV. The compact SUV segment is one of the most important in Europe and elsewhere.
26 Apr 2023
