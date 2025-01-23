Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: Royal Enfield Scram 440 launched in India

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 23 Jan 2025, 16:12 PM
  • Royal Enfield Scram 440 replaces the Scram 411 in the portfolio of the manufacturer.
1/9 Royal Enfield has launched the upgraded version of the Scram in the Indian market. It is called Scram 440 and was first showcased at the Motoverse last year. 
2/9 Royal Enfield Scram 440 is priced at 2.08 lakh for the Trail variant whereas the Force trim costs 2.15 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. 
3/9 The Trail variant will be offered in a Blue and Green colour scheme whereas the Force variant will get Blue, Green and Teal colours.

4/9 Powering the Scram 440 is an upgraded 443 cc, single-cylinder engine that is air-cooled. It puts out 25.4 bhp of max power and 34 Nm of peak torque. 
5/9 When compared, the new engine has a 3 mm larger bore that helps produce 4.5 per cent more power and 6.5 per cent more torque. 
6/9 The gearbox on duty is now a 6-speed unit which should help reducing NVH levels and increase refinement levels. It should also help in increasing fuel efficiency. 
7/9 There is also a new pull type clutch that offers enhanced durability and a claimed 0.75 kg reduction in lever effort.
8/9 Royal Enfield Scram 440 will be offered with spoked rims as well as alloy wheels so there will be option of tubeless tyres. There is a new LED headlamp on offer that we have seen on the new Royal Enfield motorcycles. It is not the best in terms of the illumination.
9/9 There is a switchable anti-lock braking system, a USB charger to charge mobile devices and there is also a Tripper navigation system on offer along with the same digital-analogue cluster that was doing duty on the previous model.
