Cars & Bikes
Auto
Photos
In Pics: Royal Enfield Scram 440 With More Power And Features
In pics: Royal Enfield Scram 440 launched in India
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
23 Jan 2025, 16:12 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
Royal Enfield Scram 440 replaces the Scram 411 in the portfolio of the manufacturer.
1/9
Royal Enfield has launched the upgraded version of the Scram in the Indian market. It is called Scram 440 and was first showcased at the Motoverse last year.
2/9
Royal Enfield Scram 440 is priced at
₹
2.08 lakh for the Trail variant whereas the Force trim costs
₹
2.15 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
3/9
The Trail variant will be offered in a Blue and Green colour scheme whereas the Force variant will get Blue, Green and Teal colours.
4/9
Powering the Scram 440 is an upgraded 443 cc, single-cylinder engine that is air-cooled. It puts out 25.4 bhp of max power and 34 Nm of peak torque.
5/9
When compared, the new engine has a 3 mm larger bore that helps produce 4.5 per cent more power and 6.5 per cent more torque.
6/9
The gearbox on duty is now a 6-speed unit which should help reducing NVH levels and increase refinement levels. It should also help in increasing fuel efficiency.
7/9
There is also a new pull type clutch that offers enhanced durability and a claimed 0.75 kg reduction in lever effort.
8/9
Royal Enfield Scram 440 will be offered with spoked rims as well as alloy wheels so there will be option of tubeless tyres. There is a new LED headlamp on offer that we have seen on the new Royal Enfield motorcycles. It is not the best in terms of the illumination.
9/9
There is a switchable anti-lock braking system, a USB charger to charge mobile devices and there is also a Tripper navigation system on offer along with the same digital-analogue cluster that was doing duty on the previous model.
First Published Date:
23 Jan 2025, 16:12 PM IST
TAGS:
Royal Enfield
Scram 440
