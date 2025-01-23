HT Auto
In Pics: Royal Enfield Scram 440 With More Power And Features

In pics: Royal Enfield Scram 440 launched in India

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Jan 2025, 16:12 PM
  • Royal Enfield Scram 440 replaces the Scram 411 in the portfolio of the manufacturer.
Royal Enfield has launched the upgraded version of the Scram in the Indian market. It is called Scram 440 and was first showcased at the Motoverse last year. 
Royal Enfield has launched the upgraded version of the Scram in the Indian market. It is called Scram 440 and was first showcased at the Motoverse last year. 
Royal Enfield Scram 440 is priced at 2.08 lakh for the Trail variant whereas the Force trim costs 2.15 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. 
Royal Enfield Scram 440 is priced at 2.08 lakh for the Trail variant whereas the Force trim costs 2.15 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. 
The Trail variant will be offered in a Blue and Green colour scheme whereas the Force variant will get Blue, Green and Teal colours.
The Trail variant will be offered in a Blue and Green colour scheme whereas the Force variant will get Blue, Green and Teal colours.

Royal Enfield Scram 440 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Scram 440
Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 2.08 - 2.15 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Scram 411 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Scram 411
Engine Icon411 cc Mileage Icon38.23 kmpl
₹ 2.06 - 2.12 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Constellation (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Constellation
Engine Icon700 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 3.50 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Bullet 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Bullet 650
MaxSpeed Icon170 kmph
₹ 3 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Scrambler 650
MaxSpeed Icon170 kmph
₹ 3.50 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Classic 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Classic 650
Engine Icon647.95 cc
₹ 3.20 Lakhs
Powering the Scram 440 is an upgraded 443 cc, single-cylinder engine that is air-cooled. It puts out 25.4 bhp of max power and 34 Nm of peak torque. 
Powering the Scram 440 is an upgraded 443 cc, single-cylinder engine that is air-cooled. It puts out 25.4 bhp of max power and 34 Nm of peak torque. 
When compared, the new engine has a 3 mm larger bore that helps produce 4.5 per cent more power and 6.5 per cent more torque. 
When compared, the new engine has a 3 mm larger bore that helps produce 4.5 per cent more power and 6.5 per cent more torque. 
The gearbox on duty is now a 6-speed unit which should help reducing NVH levels and increase refinement levels. It should also help in increasing fuel efficiency. 
The gearbox on duty is now a 6-speed unit which should help reducing NVH levels and increase refinement levels. It should also help in increasing fuel efficiency. 
There is also a new pull type clutch that offers enhanced durability and a claimed 0.75 kg reduction in lever effort.
There is also a new pull type clutch that offers enhanced durability and a claimed 0.75 kg reduction in lever effort.
Royal Enfield Scram 440 will be offered with spoked rims as well as alloy wheels so there will be option of tubeless tyres. There is a new LED headlamp on offer that we have seen on the new Royal Enfield motorcycles. It is not the best in terms of the illumination.
Royal Enfield Scram 440 will be offered with spoked rims as well as alloy wheels so there will be option of tubeless tyres. There is a new LED headlamp on offer that we have seen on the new Royal Enfield motorcycles. It is not the best in terms of the illumination.
There is a switchable anti-lock braking system, a USB charger to charge mobile devices and there is also a Tripper navigation system on offer along with the same digital-analogue cluster that was doing duty on the previous model.
There is a switchable anti-lock braking system, a USB charger to charge mobile devices and there is also a Tripper navigation system on offer along with the same digital-analogue cluster that was doing duty on the previous model.
TAGS: Royal Enfield Scram 440

