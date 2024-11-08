TOP SECTIONS
News & Videos
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Auto News
Web Stories
Photos
Videos
Electric Vehicles
Trending
Reviews
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
User Reviews
new
More
How To
My Garage
EMI Calculator
For You
EXPLORE AUTO
About Us
Contact Us
Sitemap
RSS
Terms Of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
News & Videos
News & Videos
Auto News
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Electric Vehicle News
Insurance
Videos
Photos
Reviews
Web Stories
Trending
Cars
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
My Garage
EV
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
User Reviews
NEW
More
More
How To
EMI Calculator
For You
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
I'll do this later
Allow
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Photos
In Pics: Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 Launched As A Scrambler
In pics: Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 launched as a scrambler
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
08 Nov 2024, 15:09 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 shares its chassis and engine with the Interceptor 650. However, there are few upgrades that it gets.
1/10
Royal Enfield has launched the Interceptor Bear 650 in the Indian market. The motorcycle was revealed for the first time at EICMA 2024. The manufacturer is focusing on expanding its 650 cc portfolio to expand its market share.
2/10
The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 comes taking design cues from the scramblers of the 1960s and 1970s. The motorcycle looks like a modified version of the Roya Enfield Interceptor 650.
3/10
There’s a new paint scheme, a scrambler-styled seat and a number board on the side panels. The bike also gets upgraded to all-LED lighting and rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels with dual-purpose MRF Nylorex tyres.
Also check these Bikes
Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Bear 650
648 cc
₹ 3.39 - 3.59 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
647.95 cc
27.0 kmpl
₹ 3.19 - 3.45 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
648 cc
22 kmpl
₹ 3.59 - 3.73 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Scrambler 650
170 kmph
₹ 3.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Zontes GK350
348.0 cc
26.7 kmpl
₹ 3.37 - 3.47 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
398.63 cc
29 kmpl
₹ 2.92 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
4/10
Power on the INT Bear 650 will come from the familiar 648 cc parallel-twin engine tuned for 47 bhp at 7,150 rpm and 57 Nm of peak torque at 5,150 rpm, 5 Nm more than the INT 650, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.
5/10
The bike also gets a new two-into-one exhaust system that helps bring the weight down on the bike. The Bear 650 has a kerb weight of 216 kg, 2 kg less than the Interceptor. The new exhaust has also helped boost the torque output as well.
6/10
At the rear, there is a new set of LED turn indicators and the tail light is now circular in shape. The side panel is also new whereas the fuel tank has been retained from the Interceptor.
7/10
The RE Interceptor Bear 650 gets upgraded hardware including 43 mm Showa USD front forks with 130 mm of travel, while the rear gets new twin shock absorbers with 115 mm of travel.
8/10
The bike also gets switchable dual-channel ABS, while a full-colour TFT screen with the in-built navigation system has been introduced from the new Himalayan.
9/10
Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 is priced between
₹
3.39 lakh, and
₹
3.59 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
10/10
The new Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 does not have a direct rival and brings a different flair to the middleweight category. The motorcycle will be available at RE dealerships and deliveries will commence in a few days.
First Published Date:
08 Nov 2024, 15:09 PM IST
TAGS:
Royal Enfield
Interceptor Bear 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
scrambler
Similar Stories
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 based scrambler leaked, will launch soon
23 Jul 2024
9
In Pics: BSA Gold Star 650 is here to rival the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
16 Aug 2024
BSA Goldstar is all-set to rival Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. Check it out
25 Jun 2024
Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 to debut soon. Here's what to expect
20 Oct 2024
Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 to make its global debut November 5
28 Oct 2024
BSA Gold Star 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Which bike you should buy?
16 Aug 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS