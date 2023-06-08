This modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 will grab your attention
Neev Motorcycles had to make several custom and CNC cut parts for the modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.

HT Auto Desk Updated on: 08 Jun 2023, 12:55 PM 1/10 Neev Motorcycles have modifed a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 into a scrambler. 2/10 The shop made several cosmetic as well as mechanical changes to the motorcycle. 3/10 It now gets a custom yellow and black colour scheme and the motorcycle is named ‘Katana’. 4/10 The modified Interceptor 650 now gets an after market exhaust system which should help in boosting the power output a bit. However, there are no other changes to the engine. 5/10 The triple tree is CNC cut and is made up of aluminium. The handlebar is also CNC cut. 6/10 There is a new custom-made seat that gets a bolt-on backrest. 7/10 Mechanical changes include new USD forks in the front and a four-piston caliper to enhance the braking abilities. 8/10 The wheels and tyres are also new. The shop has fitted alloy wheels with wheel covers to the motorcycle and the tubeless tyres measure 170-60 R17 in the front and rear. 9/10 A few after-market accessories such as LED headlamp, tail lamp and turn indicators, exhaust mufflers, grips, mirrors and a tyre hugger are fitted. 10/10 The engine and the headers are now finished in a gloss black paint scheme.

08 Jun 2023, 12:55 PM IST