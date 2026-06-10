Royal Enfield Bullet 650 gallery: Design, ride, performance and verdict

1/10 The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 is finally here, and after spending time with it, one thing becomes clear. This is not simply a Bullet 350 with a bigger engine. It feels like the iconic Bullet has evolved into a more mature, more muscular motorcycle while retaining the old-school charm that enthusiasts have loved for generations. 2/10 Visually, the Bullet 650 is every bit a Bullet, just scaled up. The classic teardrop fuel tank, bench seat and traditional silhouette remain intact, but the larger proportions and twin-cylinder platform give it a commanding road presence that immediately grabs attention. 3/10 Royal Enfield has paid incredible attention to detail on the Bullet 650. From the chrome-finished hubs and polished handlebar clamp to the premium switchgear and hand-painted pinstripes, every element feels thoughtfully executed. Even the signature top hat detail from the Bullet 350 has been carried forward. 4/10 The Bullet 650 is all about relaxed motorcycling. Thanks to its upright riding posture, wide handlebar and neutral footpeg position, it immediately feels comfortable. The riding triangle encourages long hours in the saddle without making the rider feel fatigued. 5/10 Braking performance is equally confidence inspiring, offering strong bite and progressive feedback. The slick six-speed gearbox complements the refined engine well, although the clutch is noticeably on the heavier side and engine heat is evident during slow city commutes. 6/10 Powering the motorcycle is Royal Enfield's tried-and-tested 647.95cc parallel-twin engine producing 47PS and 52.3Nm. More importantly, the motor delivers power in a smooth and effortless manner, making every twist of the throttle feel satisfying rather than intimidating. 7/10 One of the biggest surprises is the suspension setup. Equipped with 43mm telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers, the Bullet 650 handles broken roads with impressive composure. Compared to the Super Meteor 650, it feels significantly more absorbent over potholes and rough patches. 8/10 At the rear, there is a circular LED tail light which is not the one found on the Battalion Black version of the Bullet 350. 9/10 The Bullet 650 successfully blends classic styling with modern convenience. LED lighting, a semi-digital instrument cluster and a USB Type-C charging port ensure the motorcycle offers practical usability without compromising its timeless appeal. 10/10 Despite weighing 243kg, the Bullet 650 hides its mass well once on the move. It feels planted and reassuring at highway speeds while remaining predictable through corners. It's not designed to carve bends aggressively, but it inspires confidence throughout the ride.
First Published Date:
10 Jun 2026, 10:52 am IST