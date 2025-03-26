TOP SECTIONS
News & Videos
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Auto News
Web Stories
Photos
Videos
Electric Vehicles
Trending
Reviews
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
User Reviews
Auto Expo
new
More
How To
My Garage
EMI Calculator
For You
EXPLORE AUTO
About Us
Contact Us
Sitemap
RSS
Terms Of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
Cars
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Find New Scooters
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
News & Videos
News & Videos
Auto News
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Electric Vehicle News
Insurance
Videos
Photos
Reviews
Web Stories
Trending
EV
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
More
More
How To
EMI Calculator
For You
User Reviews
My Garage
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Photos
Review In Pics: Xpulse 210 Is Here To Fix Everything That Is Wrong With Xpulse 200 4v
Review in pics: XPulse 210 is here to fix everything that is wrong with XPulse 200 4V
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
26 Mar 2025, 12:54 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
Hero XPulse 210 sits above the XPulse 200 4V in brand's lineup.
1/10
Hero XPulse 210 was first showcased at EICMA 2024 and was launched back at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It is not replacing the XPulse 200 4V in the manufacture's lineup.
2/10
Hero XPulse 210 is offered in two variants - Base and Pro. The Base variant costs
₹
1.75 lakh, whereas the Pro variant is priced at
₹
1.86 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. When compared to the XPulse 200 4V, the XPulse 210 is priced
₹
24,000 higher.
3/10
The Hero Xpulse 210 is equipped with a 210 cc liquid-cooled engine paired with a six-speed transmission and features an assist and slipper clutch.
Also check these Vehicles
Find more Cars
Hero XPulse 200 4V
199.6 cc
36 kmpl
₹ 1.51 - 1.68 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hero XPulse 210
210 cc
37.5 kmpl
₹ 1.76 - 1.86 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
Hero Xtreme 210
210 cc
₹ 1.60 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Hero XPulse 421
450 cc
₹ 2.40 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Hero XPulse 400
450 cc
₹ 2.70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hero Lectro F6i
25 kmph
₹57,999
Compare
View Offers
4/10
This engine generates a peak power of 24.6 bhp and a maximum torque of 20.7 Nm. As expected, the new XPulse 210 offers greater power compared to the XPulse 200 4V. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with slip-and-assist clutch.
5/10
The XPulse 210 is offered in four colours - Alpine Silver, Wild Red, Azure Blue and Glacier White.
6/10
Suspension hardware on the Hero XPulse 210 consists of long travel front forks and a monoshock. The suspension travel in the front is 210 mm whereas at the rear, there is 205 mm of travel.
7/10
Hero XPulse 210 comes with all-LED lighting, a tail rack and a USB port to charge mobile devices. Depending on the variant, there is a TFT instrument cluster or an LCD unit. There is also Bluetooth connectivity along with navigation on offer.
8/10
Braking duties are handled by a disc brake in the front as well as at the rear. There would be a dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer which should be switchable.
9/10
There would be a 21-inch and 18-inch spoked rim on offer that will be wrapped in block pattern tyres with tubes. The new XPulse 210 gets a high ground clearance of 220 mm and an adjustable handlebar.
10/10
Hero has also equipped the Xpulse 210 with LED illumination as well as a 4.2-inch TFT console with smartphone connectivity for notification and call alerts and there would also be turn-by-turn navigation.
First Published Date:
26 Mar 2025, 12:54 PM IST
TAGS:
Hero MotoCorp
Hero
XPulse 210
Similar Stories
Hero Xpulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition launched: Here's what's different from the standard model
18 Dec 2024
Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
02 May 2024
2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V launched. What's new?
26 Jul 2024
Mahindra Marazzo to Hero Xpulse 200T 4V: Cars & bikes that bid adieu India in 2024
29 Dec 2024
Hero XPulse 200T & Xtreme 200S 4V discontinued due to struggling sales
13 Dec 2024
Kawasaki KLX 230 vs Hero XPulse 200 4V: Spec comparison
25 Oct 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS