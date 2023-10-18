HT Auto
Review in pics: Triumph Scrambler 400 X is all-set to disrupt the market

Triumph Scrambler 400 X uses the same engine as the Speed 400. However, it has been retuned.
18 Oct 2023, 11:33 AM
Five years ago, Triumph and Bajaj announced their partnership. The first motorcycle to spawn from it is the Speed 400 which was very well received. Because of it, people were eagerly waiting for the Scrambler 400 X and now we have finally ridden the new motorcycle. 
Triumph has not only made cosmetic changes to the Scrambler 400 X but there are mechanical changes as well. The motorcycle comes with a larger front wheel, knuckle guards, a headlight grille, a bash plate, a split seat setup and a split grab rail. There is a new exhaust unit on the side as well. It is a dual-barrel unit and it does sound better than the exhaust found on the Speed 400.
When compared to the Speed 400, Triumph has reworked the suspension and it now has 10 mm travel in the front and 20 mm travel at the rear. The total suspension travel at both ends stands at 150 mm. The only adjustment the motorcycle gets is of the pre-load of the rear suspension. 
The 19-inch front wheel now gets a larger 320 mm disc brake. Triumph is not using sintered brake pads which have decreased the sharpness of the initial bite which is present on the Speed 400. However, this has been done to have a more progressive bite which should help while riding on off-road trails. 
The instrument cluster is a digi-analogue unit. The speedometer is shown in an analogue form on the left side whereas on the the digital unit shows a vertical tachometer, gear position indicator, fuel guage, twin trip meters, odometer, distance to empty, real-time fuel economy and time. Some people would have preferred to have an analogue tachometer and a digital speedometer. 
Triumph is also offering a ride-by-wire system but there are no riding modes and Bluetooth connectivity on offer. The motorcycle also comes with all-LED lighting The manufacturer is also offering traction control which cuts power seamlessly. Apart from this, there is a Type-C charging port on offer that can be used to charge mobile devices. 
Triumph has reworked the ergonomics of the Scrambler 400 X. It comes with a new handlebar that is wider and taller, the foot pegs are now moved a bit forward. All of this means that the riding triangle is now more comfortable and relaxed as compared to the Speed 400. Overall, the ergonomics are more suited for commuting as well as touring.
The engine on the Scrambler 400 X is the same one as the Speed 400. It is a 398.15 cc, single-cylinder unit that is liquid-cooled. It produces the same 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm. Triumph has retuned the engine to have more engine braking to help reduce the speed while riding on the trails. The gearbox on the Scrambler 400 X is the same 6-speed unit. It is slick shifting and the clutch action is also very light. 
The engine has loads of low and mid-end grunt. This means that the rider does not need to use the gearbox much. The engine pulls from lwer speeds effortlessly even in higher gears. However, after 5,000 rpm, there are few vibrations that start creeping on the handlebar and foot pegs.
