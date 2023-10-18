Review in pics: Triumph Scrambler 400 X is all-set to disrupt the market

8/9

The engine on the Scrambler 400 X is the same one as the Speed 400. It is a 398.15 cc, single-cylinder unit that is liquid-cooled. It produces the same 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm. Triumph has retuned the engine to have more engine braking to help reduce the speed while riding on the trails. The gearbox on the Scrambler 400 X is the same 6-speed unit. It is slick shifting and the clutch action is also very light.