Review in pics: Mahindra XEV 9e is here to set new benchmarks for Indian OEMs

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 30 Nov 2024, 16:02 PM
  • Mahindra XEV 9e is offered in two battery pack options. 
1/8 Mahindra XEV 9e is the new coupe SUV from the brand. It is the flagship electric vehicle in the lineup for now. It will be going against the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and BYD Atto 3. 
2/8 Mahindra XEV 9e is based on the brand's new INGLO platform. It is an electric skateboard platform that positions the four wheels in the corner while the floorboard consists of the battery pack. INGLO supports two battery pack sizes - 59 kWh unit and a 79 kWh unit. 
3/8 The highlight of the interior is the triple screen layout. So, there is a driver's display, an infotainment screen and a passenger screen. The screens can play streaming applications for the occupants. 

4/8 The alloy wheels measure up to 20 inches in size. The lower variants will come with wheels covered with aero caps. There is a gloss black cladding all over the vehicle. 
5/8 Mahindra says, that we can expect a real-world range of between 450 and 500 km. It also supports fast charging that can top up the battery from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes with a 175 kW fast charger.
6/8 It measures more than 4.7 metres in length, has a width of 1.9 metres and a height of just under 1.7 metres. The ground clearance is 207 mm but the turning circle is still of just 10 metres.
7/8 The highlight of the infotainment system is that it comes connected to a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos and it sounds amazing.
8/8 The software is a bit buggy but it was in beta stage. Mahindra is using gloss black in the centre console that attracts a lot of fingerprints and scratches. The centre console houses a rotary dial and a few buttons for the infotainment system, cup holders and an armrest with storage. 
First Published Date: 30 Nov 2024, 16:02 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Mahindra and Mahindra electric vehicles EV electric cars XEV e9
