TOP SECTIONS
News & Videos
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Auto News
Web Stories
Photos
Videos
Electric Vehicles
Trending
Reviews
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
User Reviews
new
More
How To
My Garage
EMI Calculator
For You
EXPLORE AUTO
About Us
Contact Us
Sitemap
RSS
Terms Of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
News & Videos
News & Videos
Auto News
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Electric Vehicle News
Insurance
Videos
Photos
Reviews
Web Stories
Trending
Cars
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
My Garage
EV
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
User Reviews
NEW
More
More
How To
EMI Calculator
For You
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
I'll do this later
Allow
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Photos
Review In Pics: Mahindra Xev 9e Is Here To Set New Benchmarks For Indian Oems
Review in pics: Mahindra XEV 9e is here to set new benchmarks for Indian OEMs
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
30 Nov 2024, 16:02 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
Mahindra XEV 9e is offered in two battery pack options.
1/8
Mahindra XEV 9e is the new coupe SUV from the brand. It is the flagship electric vehicle in the lineup for now. It will be going against the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and BYD Atto 3.
2/8
Mahindra XEV 9e is based on the brand's new INGLO platform. It is an electric skateboard platform that positions the four wheels in the corner while the floorboard consists of the battery pack. INGLO supports two battery pack sizes - 59 kWh unit and a 79 kWh unit.
3/8
The highlight of the interior is the triple screen layout. So, there is a driver's display, an infotainment screen and a passenger screen. The screens can play streaming applications for the occupants.
Also check these Vehicles
Find more Cars
Mahindra XEV 9e
79 kWh
655 km
₹ 21.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
39.4 kwh
456 km
₹ 15.49 - 19.19 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
40 kWh
150 Km
₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra XUV700
2184 cc
Multiple
₹ 13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV900
2498 cc
Diesel
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV500 2024
2179 cc
Diesel
₹ 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
4/8
The alloy wheels measure up to 20 inches in size. The lower variants will come with wheels covered with aero caps. There is a gloss black cladding all over the vehicle.
5/8
Mahindra says, that we can expect a real-world range of between 450 and 500 km. It also supports fast charging that can top up the battery from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes with a 175 kW fast charger.
6/8
It measures more than 4.7 metres in length, has a width of 1.9 metres and a height of just under 1.7 metres. The ground clearance is 207 mm but the turning circle is still of just 10 metres.
7/8
The highlight of the infotainment system is that it comes connected to a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos and it sounds amazing.
8/8
The software is a bit buggy but it was in beta stage. Mahindra is using gloss black in the centre console that attracts a lot of fingerprints and scratches. The centre console houses a rotary dial and a few buttons for the infotainment system, cup holders and an armrest with storage.
First Published Date:
30 Nov 2024, 16:02 PM IST
TAGS:
Mahindra
Mahindra and Mahindra
electric vehicles
EV
electric cars
XEV e9
Similar Stories
Mahindra INGLO platform details revealed: Key highlights of XEV 9e & BE 6e foundation
24 Nov 2024
Watch Mahindra XEV 9e review: Setting new benchmark for EVs in India?
29 Nov 2024
Mahindra XEV 9e makes debut, challenges luxury SUVs
27 Nov 2024
Mahindra reveals XEV 9e, BE 6e electric SUV exterior designs ahead of launch in new teaser
19 Nov 2024
Mahindra XEV 9e launched at
₹
21.90 lakh: In-depth look at specs, range & key features
26 Nov 2024
Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e interior teased ahead of global debut on November 26
08 Nov 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS