New pics out: 2021 Hyundai Elantra sedan looks incredible

6 Photos . Updated: 27 Mar 2020, 11:00 AM IST HT Auto Desk
  • Hyundai launched the all-new 2021 Elantra earlier this month.
Hyundai Motor has revealed fresh images of the all-new 2021 Elantra, days after its launch. The sedan appears more stunning than the earlier images, precisely due to the bright orange colour it wears.
The 2021 Hyundai Elantra follows in the footsteps of the Sonata and has adopted a large 'parametric-jewel-pattern' grille.
On the rear, there are integrated spoilers and distinctive 'H-Tail' style taillights.
Compared to its predecessor, 2021 Elantra's wheelbase has been extended by 0.8 inches (20 mm) to 107.1 inches (2,720 mm) in total.
The turn signal lights in the all-new Elantra are integrated into the grille and are next to large headlights.
The latest Hyundai Elantra will begin production next fall, with sales starting in the fourth quarter of 2020.
