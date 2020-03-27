New pics out: 2021 Hyundai Elantra sedan looks incredible 6 Photos . Updated: 27 Mar 2020, 11:00 AM IST HT Auto Desk Hyundai launched the all-new 2021 Elantra earlier this month. 1/6Hyundai Motor has revealed fresh images of the all-new 2021 Elantra, days after its launch. The sedan appears more stunning than the earlier images, precisely due to the bright orange colour it wears. 2/6The 2021 Hyundai Elantra follows in the footsteps of the Sonata and has adopted a large 'parametric-jewel-pattern' grille. 3/6On the rear, there are integrated spoilers and distinctive 'H-Tail' style taillights. 4/6Compared to its predecessor, 2021 Elantra's wheelbase has been extended by 0.8 inches (20 mm) to 107.1 inches (2,720 mm) in total. 5/6The turn signal lights in the all-new Elantra are integrated into the grille and are next to large headlights. 6/6The latest Hyundai Elantra will begin production next fall, with sales starting in the fourth quarter of 2020.