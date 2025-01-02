TOP SECTIONS
News & Videos
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Auto News
Web Stories
Photos
Videos
Electric Vehicles
Trending
Reviews
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
User Reviews
new
More
How To
My Garage
EMI Calculator
For You
EXPLORE AUTO
About Us
Contact Us
Sitemap
RSS
Terms Of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
News & Videos
News & Videos
Auto News
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Electric Vehicle News
Insurance
Videos
Photos
Reviews
Web Stories
Trending
Cars
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Find New Scooters
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
My Garage
EV
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
User Reviews
NEW
More
More
How To
EMI Calculator
For You
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
I'll do this later
Allow
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Photos
Mg Cyberster To Kia Syros: Indian Car Market Ready To Start 2025 With Exciting Launches
MG Cyberster to Kia Syros: Cars set to launch in India in January 2025
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
02 Jan 2025, 12:19 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
January 2025 will see the launch of some spectacular new passenger vehicles in both internal combustion engine (ICE) and EV segments.
1/5
The MG Cyberster will be JSW MG Motor India's halo product in India upon launch and will also mark the debut of the brand’s premium range of showrooms christened MG Select. Powering the MG Cyberster will be a 77 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 510 kilometres on a single full charge. The EV will churn out 510 bhp peak power and 725 Nm maximum torque, while the Cyberster is capable of sprinting to 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds.
2/5
Mercedes-Benz EQG is another major launch slated to take place in India in January 2025. It will come as the pure electric avatar of the G-Class SUV. Pre-bookings of the EQG have already commenced in India and deliveries are likely to commence in late 2025. Mercedes-Benz will launch the EQG in India alongside the EQS five-seater. Propelling the Mercedes-Benz EQG will be a 116 kWh battery pack with four electric motors, one on each wheel, producing a combined output of 579 bhp peak power and 1,164 Nm maximum torque. The EQG is claimed to offer a range of 479 kilometres on a single full charge.
3/5
Kia India broke the cover of the Syros SUV last month. The prices of the Kia Syros will be announced at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Bookings of the B-SUV are scheduled to commence on January 3, followed by deliveries in February 2025. The Kia Syros will be available with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT gearbox options, while there will be a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to six-speed manual and torque converter automatic units.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Kia Syros
1493 cc
Multiple
₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
MG Cyberster
77 kWh
₹ 60 - 70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
122 kWh
809 km
₹ 1.41 Cr
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
Hyundai Creta EV
₹ 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kia Seltos
1497 cc
Multiple
₹ 10.90 - 20.45 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc
Multiple
₹ 11 - 20.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
4/5
The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV is all set to get a five-seater variant, which will be launched on January 9 alongside the Mercedes-Benz EQG, the EV avatar of the G-Class SUV. Despite coming in a five-seater layout, the Mercedes-Benz EQS will come packing the same battery and motor setup as the current seven-seater model. Powering the EQS will be a 122 kWh battery pack paired with two electric motors. Mercedes-Benz claims the five-seater version will offer a higher range than the seven-seater version.
5/5
Hyundai Creta EV is one of the most awaited electric cars slated to launch this month at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It will come sharing similar design elements as the latest iteration of ICE-powered Creta. However, there will be some distinctive styling elements. It will get a closed panel in place of a grille, tweaked front and rear bumpers, aero wheels, and a redesigned centre console. The Hyundai Creta EV will have a 60 kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor powering the front wheels. It would promise around 500 kilometre range on a single charge.
First Published Date:
02 Jan 2025, 12:19 PM IST
TAGS:
MG Cyberster
MG
Cyberster
Mercedes-Benz EQG
Mercedes-Benz
EQG
Mercedes Benz EQG
Mercedes Benz
Kia Syros
Kia
Syros
EQS
Mercedes-Benz EQS
Mercedes Benz EQS
Hyundai Creta EV
Hyundai
Creta EV
Similar Stories
Auto recap, Dec 9: Tata price hiked, MG Cyberster revealed, Kia price hiked
10 Dec 2024
Watch: MG Motor debuts Cyberster in India, reveals future EV plans
20 Mar 2024
MG Cyberster EV, rival to Tesla Roadster, makes debut in India
20 Mar 2024
Honda Amaze to Kia Syros: Major confirmed car launches in December 2024
02 Dec 2024
Kia Syros global premiere confirmed for December 19. Launch in 2025
30 Nov 2024
Kia Syros: What makes it a unique proposition for the Indian market?
26 Nov 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS