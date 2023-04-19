HT Auto
MG Comet EV in pics: There's a new electric car coming to town soon

The electric car revolution in India is truly underway and MG Motor India is doubling its bet with the Comet EV.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Apr 2023, 19:27 PM
MG Motor India is all set to officially launch its second all-electric car in the market. This is the Comet EV.
Comet EV will be the second all-electric car from MG Motor India, after the ZS EV.
The Comet EV, on obvious lines, is smaller in proportions than the ZS EV. It is likely to be positioned as an urban commute option.
Expected pricing structure of Comet EV from MG is likely to be between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15 lakh. Official price launch is expected later this month.
Here is a closer look at the front profile of MG Comet EV.
A look at the rear profile of MG Comet EV.
A closer look at the side profile and tyres on the MG Comet EV.
First Published Date: 19 Apr 2023, 19:27 PM IST
