Home
>
Auto
>
Photos
> Mercedes Maybach S-Class 2021: Five features that make it palace on wheels
Mercedes Maybach S-Class 2021: Five features that make it palace on wheels
6 Photos
. Updated: 22 Nov 2020, 02:15 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
From calf massages to electrically operated rear doors, the new Mercedes S-Class Maybach perfectly integrates style and substance to stand as a classy and luxurious sedan.
1/6Mercedes-Benz's premier sedan line, S Class, has introduced the newest member of its family, the Maybach. An outstanding example of class and luxury, the German car maker's latest creation will stand against the likes of the Bentley Flying Spur V8 and the Rolls-Royce Ghost in the global market.
<
2/6Apart from having an exterior that screams class, Mercedes has taken its game up a notch to ensure maximum comfort for passengers. For example, the wheelbase has been increased by seven inches to make the sedan spacious and provides ample leg room.
<
3/6The Maybach provides comforts such as backrests here can be adjusted within a range of 19 and 44 degrees while feet can be propped up on a cushioned and retractable rest. Every seat offers various massage options as well as temperature regulatory controls. The footrests for the passengers at the back offers massage for calf muscles while the armrests and door panels are heated.
<
4/6As for entertainment facilities, the Maybach comes with the most AV screens yet. A 12.8-inch display at the front and another in the middle, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster for the driver, two more 11.6-inch rear-seat entertainment monitors and a detachable tablet in the rear center console.
<
5/6The Maybach offers several options, apart from the regular ones, at the wheel, like, rear-seat champagne cooler, a sizeable center console, tray tables and wooden trims for an even more premium appeal. The high end displays in front the dash and behind the behind the wheel adds to the sedan's luxury and modernity.
<
6/6On request, the Maybach's rear doors can be upgraded to be electrically operated. This feature would help the doors to be comfortably opened or closed with little effort. The rear door functions can also be operated from the driver's seat.
<