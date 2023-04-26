In pics: McLaren 750S is the latest supercar from brand, can hit 330 kmph
McLaren 750S is the successor to the 720S. The manufacturer will sold it in coupe and spider form. It is powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine that puts out 750 Ps and torque of 800 Nm.
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 26 Apr 2023, 10:12 AM 1/11 McLaren has unveiled its new successor to the 720S, it is called the 750S. It is the lightest and most powerful series-production McLaren. The manufacturer will sell it in coupe and convertible form. 2/11 McLaren is using a lot of carbon fibre to keep the weight down. When all the carbon fibre and lightweight options are selected, the coupe has a dry weight of 1,277kg. When compared to the 720S, the 750S is 30 kg lighter. 3/11 This means that the McLaren 750S will have a segment-leading power-to-weight ratio of 587 PS-per-tonne. This is a remarkable 193kg lighter than its closest competitor and delivers a power-to-weight advantage of 22PS, according to McLaren. 4/11 The engine on duty is a 4.0-litre V8 that has been twin-turbocharged. It puts out 750 Ps and 800 Nm. The 750s can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds and 0-200 kmph comes up in 7.2 seconds. 5/11 There is a new-generation of McLaren's Proactive Chassis Control linked-hydraulic suspension. The suspension springs are softer at the front and stiffer at the rear than in the 720S. 6/11 The 750S is also more agile than the benchmark car it replaces, with better front-end grip - helped by a 6mm wider front track and new suspension geometry - and McLaren's electro-hydraulic steering. 7/11 The McLaren Control Launcher (MCL) is another new feature that debuts on 750S. There is also a new infotainment screen that gets Apple CarPlay. Moreover, there is a rearview and a surround view camera. 8/11 There is also a front axle lfiting feature that helps the 750S in clearing speedbreakers. It just takes four seconds as compared to ten seconds of 720S. 9/11 Braking duties are performed by ceramic discs and monobloc calipers derived from the McLaren Senna. 10/11 Headlight surrounds are can now be optionally body coloured or in carbon fibre. The new rear bumper and front bumper vents are also available in McLaren's signature lightweight material. The carbon fibre monocoque construction facilitates near 360-degree visibility, 11/11 The interior of the 750S is even more driver-focused. There are two new displays. This driver-centric display is mounted in a binnacle that has the controls to select Powertrain and Handling modes located on either side,
