HT Auto
Home Auto Photos Mclaren 750s Is The Successor To 720s: Check Specs, Engine And Features

In pics: McLaren 750S is the latest supercar from brand, can hit 330 kmph

McLaren 750S is the successor to the 720S. The manufacturer will sold it in coupe and spider form. It is powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine that puts out 750 Ps and torque of 800 Nm.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Apr 2023, 10:12 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
McLaren has unveiled its new successor to the 720S, it is called the 750S. It is the lightest and most powerful series-production McLaren. The manufacturer will sell it in coupe and convertible form. 
1/11
McLaren has unveiled its new successor to the 720S, it is called the 750S. It is the lightest and most powerful series-production McLaren. The manufacturer will sell it in coupe and convertible form. 
McLaren has unveiled its new successor to the 720S, it is called the 750S. It is the lightest and most powerful series-production McLaren. The manufacturer will sell it in coupe and convertible form. 
McLaren has unveiled its new successor to the 720S, it is called the 750S. It is the lightest and most powerful series-production McLaren. The manufacturer will sell it in coupe and convertible form. 
McLaren is using a lot of carbon fibre to keep the weight down. When all the carbon fibre and lightweight options are selected, the coupe has a dry weight of 1,277kg. When compared to the 720S, the 750S is 30 kg lighter.
2/11
McLaren is using a lot of carbon fibre to keep the weight down. When all the carbon fibre and lightweight options are selected, the coupe has a dry weight of 1,277kg. When compared to the 720S, the 750S is 30 kg lighter.
McLaren is using a lot of carbon fibre to keep the weight down. When all the carbon fibre and lightweight options are selected, the coupe has a dry weight of 1,277kg. When compared to the 720S, the 750S is 30 kg lighter.
McLaren is using a lot of carbon fibre to keep the weight down. When all the carbon fibre and lightweight options are selected, the coupe has a dry weight of 1,277kg. When compared to the 720S, the 750S is 30 kg lighter.
This means that the McLaren 750S will have a segment-leading power-to-weight ratio of 587 PS-per-tonne. This is a remarkable 193kg lighter than its closest competitor and delivers a power-to-weight advantage of 22PS, according to McLaren. 
3/11
This means that the McLaren 750S will have a segment-leading power-to-weight ratio of 587 PS-per-tonne. This is a remarkable 193kg lighter than its closest competitor and delivers a power-to-weight advantage of 22PS, according to McLaren. 
This means that the McLaren 750S will have a segment-leading power-to-weight ratio of 587 PS-per-tonne. This is a remarkable 193kg lighter than its closest competitor and delivers a power-to-weight advantage of 22PS, according to McLaren. 
This means that the McLaren 750S will have a segment-leading power-to-weight ratio of 587 PS-per-tonne. This is a remarkable 193kg lighter than its closest competitor and delivers a power-to-weight advantage of 22PS, according to McLaren. 

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mclaren 720s (HT Auto photo)
Mclaren 720s
₹4.65 - 5.04 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Sto (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Sto
₹4.99 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Rolls-royce Wraith (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-royce Wraith
₹5 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mclaren Gt (HT Auto photo)
Mclaren Gt
₹3.72 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ferrari Purosanguesuv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ferrari Purosanguesuv
₹3 - 3.35 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
The engine on duty is a 4.0-litre V8 that has been twin-turbocharged. It puts out 750 Ps and 800 Nm. The 750s can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds and 0-200 kmph comes up in 7.2 seconds. 
4/11
The engine on duty is a 4.0-litre V8 that has been twin-turbocharged. It puts out 750 Ps and 800 Nm. The 750s can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds and 0-200 kmph comes up in 7.2 seconds. 
The engine on duty is a 4.0-litre V8 that has been twin-turbocharged. It puts out 750 Ps and 800 Nm. The 750s can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds and 0-200 kmph comes up in 7.2 seconds. 
The engine on duty is a 4.0-litre V8 that has been twin-turbocharged. It puts out 750 Ps and 800 Nm. The 750s can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds and 0-200 kmph comes up in 7.2 seconds. 
There is a new-generation of McLaren's Proactive Chassis Control linked-hydraulic suspension. The suspension springs are softer at the front and stiffer at the rear than in the 720S. 
5/11
There is a new-generation of McLaren's Proactive Chassis Control linked-hydraulic suspension. The suspension springs are softer at the front and stiffer at the rear than in the 720S. 
There is a new-generation of McLaren's Proactive Chassis Control linked-hydraulic suspension. The suspension springs are softer at the front and stiffer at the rear than in the 720S. 
There is a new-generation of McLaren's Proactive Chassis Control linked-hydraulic suspension. The suspension springs are softer at the front and stiffer at the rear than in the 720S. 
The 750S is also more agile than the benchmark car it replaces, with better front-end grip - helped by a 6mm wider front track and new suspension geometry - and McLaren's electro-hydraulic steering. 
6/11
The 750S is also more agile than the benchmark car it replaces, with better front-end grip - helped by a 6mm wider front track and new suspension geometry - and McLaren's electro-hydraulic steering. 
The 750S is also more agile than the benchmark car it replaces, with better front-end grip - helped by a 6mm wider front track and new suspension geometry - and McLaren's electro-hydraulic steering. 
The 750S is also more agile than the benchmark car it replaces, with better front-end grip - helped by a 6mm wider front track and new suspension geometry - and McLaren's electro-hydraulic steering. 
The McLaren Control Launcher (MCL) is another new feature that debuts on 750S. There is also a new infotainment screen that gets Apple CarPlay. Moreover, there is a rearview and a surround view camera.
7/11
The McLaren Control Launcher (MCL) is another new feature that debuts on 750S. There is also a new infotainment screen that gets Apple CarPlay. Moreover, there is a rearview and a surround view camera.
The McLaren Control Launcher (MCL) is another new feature that debuts on 750S. There is also a new infotainment screen that gets Apple CarPlay. Moreover, there is a rearview and a surround view camera.
The McLaren Control Launcher (MCL) is another new feature that debuts on 750S. There is also a new infotainment screen that gets Apple CarPlay. Moreover, there is a rearview and a surround view camera.
There is also a front axle lfiting feature that helps the 750S in clearing speedbreakers. It just takes four seconds as compared to ten seconds of 720S. 
8/11
There is also a front axle lfiting feature that helps the 750S in clearing speedbreakers. It just takes four seconds as compared to ten seconds of 720S. 
There is also a front axle lfiting feature that helps the 750S in clearing speedbreakers. It just takes four seconds as compared to ten seconds of 720S. 
There is also a front axle lfiting feature that helps the 750S in clearing speedbreakers. It just takes four seconds as compared to ten seconds of 720S. 
Braking duties are performed by ceramic discs and monobloc calipers derived from the McLaren Senna. 
9/11
Braking duties are performed by ceramic discs and monobloc calipers derived from the McLaren Senna. 
Braking duties are performed by ceramic discs and monobloc calipers derived from the McLaren Senna. 
Braking duties are performed by ceramic discs and monobloc calipers derived from the McLaren Senna. 
Headlight surrounds are can now be optionally body coloured or in carbon fibre. The new rear bumper and front bumper vents are also available in McLaren's signature lightweight material. The carbon fibre monocoque construction facilitates near 360-degree visibility,
10/11
Headlight surrounds are can now be optionally body coloured or in carbon fibre. The new rear bumper and front bumper vents are also available in McLaren's signature lightweight material. The carbon fibre monocoque construction facilitates near 360-degree visibility,
Headlight surrounds are can now be optionally body coloured or in carbon fibre. The new rear bumper and front bumper vents are also available in McLaren's signature lightweight material. The carbon fibre monocoque construction facilitates near 360-degree visibility,
Headlight surrounds are can now be optionally body coloured or in carbon fibre. The new rear bumper and front bumper vents are also available in McLaren's signature lightweight material. The carbon fibre monocoque construction facilitates near 360-degree visibility,
The interior of the 750S is even more driver-focused. There are two new displays. This driver-centric display is mounted in a binnacle that has the controls to select Powertrain and Handling modes located on either side,
11/11
The interior of the 750S is even more driver-focused. There are two new displays. This driver-centric display is mounted in a binnacle that has the controls to select Powertrain and Handling modes located on either side,
The interior of the 750S is even more driver-focused. There are two new displays. This driver-centric display is mounted in a binnacle that has the controls to select Powertrain and Handling modes located on either side,
The interior of the 750S is even more driver-focused. There are two new displays. This driver-centric display is mounted in a binnacle that has the controls to select Powertrain and Handling modes located on either side,
First Published Date: 26 Apr 2023, 10:12 AM IST
TAGS: McLaren Supercar Sportscar 750S
Can you identify the Logo? Test your brand knowledge with the ultimate logo quiz experience.
PLAY NOW
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 329 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 789 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city