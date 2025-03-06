TOP SECTIONS
Maserati Grecale Review In Pics: A Combination Of Italian Styling And Performance
Maserati Grecale review in pics: A combination of Italian styling and performance
By:
Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on:
06 Mar 2025, 17:28 PM
The Maserati Grecale is a subtly styled Italian SUV for those who appreciate luxury in sobriety.
The Maserati Grecale comes with a sober design and smooth lines. The SUV is offered in the Indian market via the Completely Built-Up (CBU) route. The car comes in four variants including the GT, Modena, Trofeo and an all-electric variant Folgore. The manufacturer has priced the Grecale starting at
1.31 crore (ex-showroom).
The rear of the car looks squatted and right at the centre is the Maserati logo spelled out in a stylish font. This logo is underlined with a chrome sill which merges into the reverse lights of the vehicle. There is a diffuser lower down on the car, this is flanked by dual exhausts on each side.
The front headlamps resemble those on the sportier Maserati MC20, However, they might feel smaller in proportion to the car to some. The headlamp unit gets a L-shaped LED DRL on the floor of the assembly and there is a projector headlamp for the low beam. Above the projector is a small but stylish LED turn indicator.
There is a subtle character line with a U-shape. This line starts at the side of the bumper and it goes all the way through the centre of the tail lamps and merges into the central chrome trim. Open the tailgate to look inside and the SUV offers a spacious and super practical 535-litre boot.
The Grecale's profile reveals its sloping roof and its lenght which measures at 4847 mm in length. This makes the SUV larger than its sibling, the Levante. Other dimensions of the Modena variant measure as follows, 2163 mm in width (including the mirrors), 1667mm in height and the wheelbase is 2901 mm.
The variant badging of the vehicle is placed right above the iconic triple grille on the fender. The power output of each variant differs from the other. In the most powerful version, the Grecale makes 523 bhp and gets a 3.0-litre V6 Nettuno engine. On the Modena, it gets a 2.0-litre engine which makes about 325 bhp.
TAGS:
maserati
maserati grecale
grecale
