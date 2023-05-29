Maruti Suzuki Jimny in pics: Devil in disguise
Maruti Suzuki Jimny has a relatively small footprint but some very audacious capabilities on the move.
By:
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 29 May 2023, 10:10 AM 1/13 Maruti Suzuki Jimny is the latest SUV that is all set to hit Indian roads. The much-awaited model was first showcased at Auto Expo 2023 and India is the first market anywhere in the world to get its five-door version. 2/13 Jimny traces its roots back to 1970 and is looking at blending classic style elements with modern additions to potentially woo Indian customers. 3/13 Jimny measures 3,985 mm in length, is 1,645 mm wide and stands 1,720 mm tall. 4/13 The SUV has a wheelbase of 2,590 mm and a ground clearance of 210 mm. 5/13 It also offers a boot space of around 211 liters which opens up to 332 liters if the rear seats are folded down entirely. 6/13 The Jimny gets a five-slot grille on the face, just under the clamshell bonnet. It also gets retro-like round head lights and fog lights. 7/13 The Maruti SUV stands on 15-inch wheels with dark alloy design. It is offered in multiple colour options as well – Blue, Black, Red, Grey, White and two dual-tone hues. 8/13 The spare wheel is mounted on the trunk door. The brake light is placed just above it while the tail lights have been incorporated into the rear bumper. 9/13 Step inside and the Jimny’s cabin is rather basic, perhaps staying true to its off-road nature. The seats get fabric upholstery and there is also a grab handle on the dashboard for the front passenger. 10/13 Storage space is at a premium but the SUV does come with a nine-inch infotainment screen with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. 11/13 Other feature highlights include four speakers, automatic climate control, start-stop button, TFT monotone display and steering-mounted controls. 12/13 Powering the Jimny is a 1.5-litre K15 petrol engine which puts out 103 bhp and offers 134.2 Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a manual as well as automatic transmission gearboxes. 13/13 The vehicle gets 4x4 as standard. It has an approach angle of 36 degrees, departure angle of 47 degrees and rampover angle of 24 degrees.
First Published Date:
29 May 2023, 10:10 AM IST