Home Auto Photos In Pics: Lamborghini Lanzador Is Brand's First Ev Concept With Over 1,300 Hp

In pics: Lamborghini Lanzador is brand's first EV concept with over 1,300 hp

The production version of the Lanzador will debut sometime in 2028.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Aug 2023, 17:27 PM
Follow us on:
1/11 Lamborghini has unveiled its first electric vehicle in concept form. It is called Lanzador. The production version of the EV is expected to go on sale sometime in 2028. 
2/11 Lamborghini announced its its strategy and its roadmap towards decarbonization and electrification in 2021. Before the Lanzador concept, the brand showcased the Revuelto which is a replacement to the iconic Aventador and is powered by a V12 plug-in hybrid.
3/11 It took 2 years for Lamborghini to present a high-performance, electrified vehicle that remains true to the heart and soul of the brand.

4/11 The all-electric concept is a grand tourer with a 2+2 seating arrangement. This is not the first time that the manufacturer is building a four-door vehicle. In the past, they have showcased the Estoque concept which came with a four-door body style.
5/11 Lamborghini is using an electric motor on the front axle as well as at the rear axle. This give a permanent all-electric all-wheel drive to the Lanzador. There will also be e-torque vectoring feature on offer.
6/11 Lamborghini says that the total power output of electric motors will be over one megawatt which roughly translates to 1,340 bhp. The manufacturer says they will use new generation high-performance battery, which also ensures a long range
7/11 Lamborghini will also offer active aerodynamics. It will help in increasing the driving range as the car will be slip through air more efficiently. Apart from this, aerodynamics will also help in increasing downforce and cornering ability.
8/11 The aerodynamics also offer Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) system which is a well-known technology used in the Huracán Performante and Aventador SVJ. It is considered to be one of the best in the industry because it increases the grip and downforce significantly.
9/11 The Lanzador will come with Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI) which is essentially a driving dynamics control system. There will be several sensors and actuators that will be integrated into the system which ensures precise driving behavior.
10/11 Lamborghini will use sustainable materials. There will be sustainably tanned leather, 100 per cent merino wool, regenerated carbon, synthetic fibres from recycled plastic and a 3D printed process for plastic.
11/11 The interior will also look modern but will still retain Lamborghini's design language. There will be a digital screen for the driver as well as the passanger. 
First Published Date: 19 Aug 2023, 17:27 PM IST
TAGS: Lanzador Lamborghini electric vehicles EV
