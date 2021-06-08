Top Sections
Kia shares glimpse of its fifth-generation Sportage SUV with fresh design

7 Photos . Updated: 08 Jun 2021, 08:19 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • 2022 Kia Sportage SUV shares the same N3 platform used for the new Hyundai Tucson and Kia K5 SUVs.

1/7Kia has revealed details about its fifth-generation 2022 Sportage SUV. The Korean carmaker has released a series of images to show how the design and other aspects of the SUV has changed compared to its predecessors.
2/7The front face of the 2022 Sportage SUV gets straight lines with a large grille, split at the corners by the LED daytime running lights in the shape of a boomerang.
3/7At the rear, the 2022 Sportage SUV has a clear similarity with the Kia EV6’s tailgate design and the roofline. The taillights are linked by a horizontal strip that runs across the tailgate, in contrast to a clean design tinged with the thick black bumper and skid plates.
4/7The floating sideline is now sportier than ever as it gradually rises to the rear and reached the top at the D pillar. The upper half of the body has also been redesigned to be more compact.
5/7The fifth-generation Sportage SUV will also feature a Sportage X-Line version. It will feature special design details such as a slightly different-looking front bumper, gloss black finishes, larger roof bars and a more pronounced rear spoiler, among others.
6/7The cabin is dominated by a huge horizontal screen that houses the digital dashboard and the infotainment system. The vents for climate control now have a three-dimensional effect. 2022 Kia Sportage also gets a new multifunctional steering wheel.
7/7Kia has also replaced the traditional gear lever with a rotary gear selector inside the 2022 Sportage. The gear also has a selector of driving modes, the heating and ventilation controls of the seats.
