> In pics: Kia EV6 is Rafal Nadal's new drive; promises to push green mobility
. Updated: 22 Oct 2021, 11:11 AM IST
HT Auto Desk
Kia global brand ambassador Rafal Nadal shared that he will promote eco-friendly mobility by increasing the use of Kia’s first dedicated EV, the new EV6 crossover.
1/4Tennis legend popularly known as King of Clay Rafael Nadal committed to promote sustainable mobility by increasing the use of Kia’s first dedicated EV, the new EV6 crossover, at a handover ceremony at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor, Mallorca. Nadal will actively use the EV6 crossover for his personal mobility in Mallorca as well as at major tennis tournaments.
2/4Nadal, also the Kia's global brand ambassador, was given a customised EV6 GT-Line to as a demonstration of the two longstanding partners’ shared vision to inspire a new generation of drivers to embrace electric mobility. The event was followed by the European launch of the EV6 crossover.
3/4The event featured a tennis court, dubbed the ‘EV6 Court,’ the lighting system of which was electrically powered by a customised EV6 GT-Line. Kia's first dedicated electrified crossover vehicle sports an advanced V2L (vehicle-to-load) function and also serves as a portable, self-generating power supply.
4/4Artur Martins, senior vice president and head of Kia’s Global Brand and Customer Experience Division stated that new EV6 brand ethos and the company is privileged to Nadal on its team.