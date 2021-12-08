Home
>
Auto
>
Photos
> Kawasaki Z650 RS to HNess CB350 Anniversary Edition: Top IBW 2021 highlights
Kawasaki Z650 RS to HNess CB350 Anniversary Edition: Top IBW 2021 highlights
5 Photos
. Updated: 08 Dec 2021, 04:45 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
India Bike Week 2021 saw some very exciting launches including the Harley-Davidson Sportser S, Honda HNess CB350 Anniversary Edition, and more.
1/5Honda unveiled its much-awaited neo sports café inspired CB300R BSVI at India Bike Week 2021. The company also launched H’ness Anniversary Edition celebrating one-year completion of H’ness CB350.
2/5Harley-Davidson India launched its new Sportster S at a price tag of ₹15.51 lakh (ex-showroom India). The launch took place at the IBW 2021.
3/5Honda unveiled the new BS 6-compliant CB300R for the Indian market at the recently held IBW. The prices for this model are not available yet, however, the company will roll out the pricing in January next year.
4/5H’ness Anniversary Edition will be available in two color options - Pearl Igneous Black and Matt Marshal Green Metallic. It has been priced at Rs. 2.03 lac (ex-showroom, Gurugram).
5/5While the Kawasaki Z650RS was launched earlier this year in India. It was officially displayed at the IBE 2021. The new Kawasaki Z650RS comes based on the already available Z900RS bike but uses a smaller 650cc platform from the Ninja 650.